Zags @ Toreros: Head to Head
The Zags embark on a two game road trip to Southern California. Next up USD (7-10, 0-2). The Toreros lost their first two conference games, to LMU and SCU, both on the road. Notable OOC opponents included Washington, Stanford, Colorado, and San Diego St. (all double-digit losses, except for a loss to Stanford by 3 points). Their wins are primarily against middling mid-major teams...nothing spectacular to write home about (although I find it hilarious that USD's OOC SOS is #158 while the Zags' SOS is #239. That doesn't seem right to me, comparing schedules. I guess the bottom feeders the Zags played at home have dragged that down. I dunno.
Here's the rundown:
source: TeamRankings.com
Offensively, USD struggles mightily, with a #293 ranked KenPom offense. They are better defensively, almost top 100 (#106), and they hold their opponents to fewer points than the Zags allow (barely). They play a slightly faster tempo than the NCAA average (#138), but slower than the Zags (#67). The four factors to winning basketball (bottom four on table left) are far and away in the Zags' favor.
Notably, the Toreros' free throw average is nearly as bad as GU's. Their 3-pt defense has been pretty good, holding opponents to just 29.7% from beyond the arc.
Torvik's site predicts a 79-68 win for the Zags.
I'll add that from an efficiency standpoint, the Zags are somewhat flailing due to the subpar performances from last week. GU has dropped to #10 on KenPom and #15 on Torvik. In fact, Torvik has GU's defense at #95!!! That's pretty scary (and I think his early/mid season predictors are better than Pomeroy's). Early in-conference nosedive needs to be addressed.
Nevertheless, the Zags remain #1 in the polls, and you can't ask for more than that. Last fall, I'd never guess this team would have achieved that. Be thankful, Zag Nation, and hope we right the ship a little better this week in conference play.
