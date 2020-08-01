Thread: Big Games On Tap For Week 3

Big Games On Tap For Week 3

Women's Basketball1/8/2020 3:41:15 PM- Gonzaga is ranked No. 16 in the AP and improves to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Polls this week.- Gonzaga comes in as a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme.- Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 12th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 93.18 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,591 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance. The team has posted two sellouts so far this season.- The Zags enter the week on an 12-game winning streak, the fourth-longest active streak in the country. Additionally, Gonzaga has won its last 8 road/neutral site games, one of just two teams in the country (UCONN) to win its last eight games away from home.- Santa Clara senior guard Tia Hay ranks No. 2 in the NCAA in free throw percentage at .944. She only sits behind Alexis Brown of Georgia Southern (.972).- Two WCC student-athletes rank among the top 3-point shooters in the country in Gonzagas Katie Campbell and SMCs Taycee Wedin. Campbell ranks 4th in 3-point percentage (.485) while Wedin ranks 6th (.481). Wedin has been on fire in WCC play, shooting 15-of-19 (.789) from beyond the arc in four WCC games.- BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 2 on the active Division I blocks per game career list with a 3.58 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 4 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 254. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 7 of the active career total blocks list.- Portland won 57-48 at BYU on Jan. 4, snapping a 20-game winless streak in the series against the Cougars dating back to 1994. The Pilots are led by first-year head coach Michael Meek, who comes to Portland after a highly successful nine-year run at George Fox University where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Division III national championship game appearances in 2012 and 2015.- Pacific junior Valerie Higgins had a near-triple-double in an 84-61 win at USF (12/30) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals. Her nine thefts rank No. 7 in the NCAA this season, two shy of the NCAA single-game high off 11. Higgins is also the lone WCC student-athlete to earn two WCC Player of the Week nods this year.- Saint Marys sophomore Taycee Wedin was named the WCC Player of the Week >> FULL RELEASESaint Marys at #16 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 6 p.m.Pacific at Portland - WCC Network - 7 p.m.Santa Clara at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 7 p.m.San Francisco at LMU - WCC Network - 7 p.m.San Diego at BYU - BYUtv - 1 p.m.Saint Marys at Portland - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Pacific at #16 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 2 p.m.San Francisco at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Santa Clara at LMU - WCC Network - 5 p.m.