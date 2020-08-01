Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Big Games On Tap For Week 3

  Today, 05:16 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default Big Games On Tap For Week 3

    From WCC Sports:

    Big Games On Tap For Week 3
    Women's Basketball
    1/8/2020 3:41:15 PM

    WEST COAST CONFERENCE BASKETBALL QUICK HITS
    - Gonzaga is ranked No. 16 in the AP and improves to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Polls this week.
    - Gonzaga comes in as a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme.
    - Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 12th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 93.18 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,591 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance. The team has posted two sellouts so far this season.
    - The Zags enter the week on an 12-game winning streak, the fourth-longest active streak in the country. Additionally, Gonzaga has won its last 8 road/neutral site games, one of just two teams in the country (UCONN) to win its last eight games away from home.
    - Santa Clara senior guard Tia Hay ranks No. 2 in the NCAA in free throw percentage at .944. She only sits behind Alexis Brown of Georgia Southern (.972).
    - Two WCC student-athletes rank among the top 3-point shooters in the country in Gonzagas Katie Campbell and SMCs Taycee Wedin. Campbell ranks 4th in 3-point percentage (.485) while Wedin ranks 6th (.481). Wedin has been on fire in WCC play, shooting 15-of-19 (.789) from beyond the arc in four WCC games.
    - BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 2 on the active Division I blocks per game career list with a 3.58 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 4 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 254. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 7 of the active career total blocks list.
    - Portland won 57-48 at BYU on Jan. 4, snapping a 20-game winless streak in the series against the Cougars dating back to 1994. The Pilots are led by first-year head coach Michael Meek, who comes to Portland after a highly successful nine-year run at George Fox University where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Division III national championship game appearances in 2012 and 2015.
    - Pacific junior Valerie Higgins had a near-triple-double in an 84-61 win at USF (12/30) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals. Her nine thefts rank No. 7 in the NCAA this season, two shy of the NCAA single-game high off 11. Higgins is also the lone WCC student-athlete to earn two WCC Player of the Week nods this year.
    - Saint Marys sophomore Taycee Wedin was named the WCC Player of the Week >> FULL RELEASE

    WCC BASKETBALL WEEKLY SCHEDULE

    Thursday, January 9
    Saint Marys at #16 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 6 p.m.
    Pacific at Portland - WCC Network - 7 p.m.
    Santa Clara at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 7 p.m.
    San Francisco at LMU - WCC Network - 7 p.m.

    Saturday, January 11
    San Diego at BYU - BYUtv - 1 p.m.
    Saint Marys at Portland - WCC Network - 2 p.m.
    Pacific at #16 Gonzaga - WCC Network - 2 p.m.
    San Francisco at Pepperdine - WCC Network - 2 p.m.
    Santa Clara at LMU - WCC Network - 5 p.m.
    Find Article Here: https://wccsports.com/news/2020/1/8/...or-week-3.aspx

    ZagDad
  Today, 05:24 PM
    seacatfan
    Default

    USF and LMU are the only 2 without a win in conference so far, one of them will break thru on Thursday.

    Pacific has a big pair of road games coming up.

    Am I crazy, or did the WCC go away from travel partners and a pair of home or road games during the week for the men? I see the women are still using that format. I prefer it for sure.
  Today, 05:55 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    USF and LMU are the only 2 without a win in conference so far, one of them will break thru on Thursday.

    Pacific has a big pair of road games coming up.

    Am I crazy, or did the WCC go away from travel partners and a pair of home or road games during the week for the men? I see the women are still using that format. I prefer it for sure.
    You are correct. The Mbb went to an unbalanced schedule supposedly for a couple of reasons:
    - One to have the top teams avoid having to play the cellar dwellers (bad RPI hit) twice in any given year.
    - Second to free up a couple of days for the top teams in the WCC to schedule better RPI opponents than the bottom feeders of the WCC. Has not worked that way...….yet (one can hope).

    The women kept the balanced schedule and travel partners. Everybody plays everybody twice every year.

    ZagDad
