Thread: Petrusev added to Wooden List

Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was among five new names added to the midseason watch list for the 2020 Wooden Award, which was also reduced from 50 players to 25 on Wednesday.The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Petrusev is the leading scorer and rebounder for the top-ranked Bulldogs (16-1), averaging 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for a team that has won eight in a row heading into Thursday's matchup with San Diego.