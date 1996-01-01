Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Petrusev added to Wooden List

  1. Today, 04:21 PM #1
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,412

    Default Petrusev added to Wooden List

    Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was among five new names added to the midseason watch list for the 2020 Wooden Award, which was also reduced from 50 players to 25 on Wednesday.

    The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Petrusev is the leading scorer and rebounder for the top-ranked Bulldogs (16-1), averaging 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for a team that has won eight in a row heading into Thursday's matchup with San Diego.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...midseason-list
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:10 PM #2
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,916

    Default

    Thanks for posting that info, Webspinnre!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules