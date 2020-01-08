-
Other Games - Wednesday - 01. 08. 20
Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Notables
St. John's @ Georgetown . 3:30pm . FS1
Pitt @ North Carolina . 4:00pm . ACCN
#10 Florida State @ Wake Forest . 4:30pm . ROOT
#3 Kansas @ Iowa State . 5:00pm . ESPN+
Omaha @ North Dakota 5:00pm
Seton Hall @ Xavier 5:30. FS1
#2 Duke @ Georgia Tech . 6:00pm . ACCN
Vanderbilt @ #5 Auburn . 6:00pm . SECN
#7 San Diego St @ Wyoming . 6:00pm . MWN / STADIUM FB
Illinois @ Wisconsin . 6:00pm. BTN
Arkansas @ LSU . 6:00pm . ESPNU
Cal Baptist @ CalSate Bake 7:00pm
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00108/group/50
