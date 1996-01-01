Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Spokesman-Review: Lady Zags ~ Decade in Review

  1. Today, 04:44 PM #1
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    Feb 2007
    Issaquah, WA
    Post Spokesman-Review: Lady Zags ~ Decade in Review

    Decade in Review: Gonzaga women stepped into national spotlight with strong teams, impressive individuals

    By Jim Allen

    For the Gonzaga womens basketball program this past decade, the ride never stopped.

    Through two coaching staffs and dozens of players from around the world, the Zags journey has been as steady as its been successful, with nine West Coast Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, and an All-American in Courtney Vandersloot.

    When the decade began, GU was heading for a date with destiny: the programs first appearance in the Sweet 16. And when it ended, the Zags were ranked in the Top 25 and hoping for another trip.

    Heres a look back at some of the highlights of Gonzaga womens basketball since 2010....
    Spokesman-Review Article Link
  2. Today, 04:50 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    Dec 2014
    Great Read.

    Thanks for the memories,

    Thanks TerpZag,

    ZagDad
