Thread: Spokesman-Review: Lady Zags ~ Decade in Review

Decade in Review: Gonzaga women stepped into national spotlight with strong teams, impressive individuals

For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program this past decade, the ride never stopped.Through two coaching staffs and dozens of players from around the world, the Zags’ journey has been as steady as it’s been successful, with nine West Coast Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, and an All-American in Courtney Vandersloot.When the decade began, GU was heading for a date with destiny: the program’s first appearance in the Sweet 16. And when it ended, the Zags were ranked in the Top 25 and hoping for another trip.Here’s a look back at some of the highlights of Gonzaga women’s basketball since 2010....