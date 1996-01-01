Thread: Spokesman-Review: Lady Zags ~ Decade in Review

Decade in Review: Gonzaga women stepped into national spotlight with strong teams, impressive individuals
By Jim Allen
For the Gonzaga womens basketball program this past decade, the ride never stopped.
Through two coaching staffs and dozens of players from around the world, the Zags journey has been as steady as its been successful, with nine West Coast Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, and an All-American in Courtney Vandersloot.
When the decade began, GU was heading for a date with destiny: the programs first appearance in the Sweet 16. And when it ended, the Zags were ranked in the Top 25 and hoping for another trip.
Heres a look back at some of the highlights of Gonzaga womens basketball since 2010....