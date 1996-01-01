Thread: Spokesman-Review: Lady Zags ~ Decade in Review

Decade in Review: Gonzaga women stepped into national spotlight with strong teams, impressive individuals

For the Gonzaga womens basketball program this past decade, the ride never stopped.Through two coaching staffs and dozens of players from around the world, the Zags journey has been as steady as its been successful, with nine West Coast Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, and an All-American in Courtney Vandersloot.When the decade began, GU was heading for a date with destiny: the programs first appearance in the Sweet 16. And when it ended, the Zags were ranked in the Top 25 and hoping for another trip.Heres a look back at some of the highlights of Gonzaga womens basketball since 2010....