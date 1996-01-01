The Ultimate Youtube Gonzaga Highlight Playlist
Throughout the years one of my obsessive fan routines has been attempting to collect all of the Gonzaga Men's Basketball game highlight videos on a Youtube playlist. Youtube didn't exist or hasn't been as widely used during our entire 20 year run but highlights do go back about a decade with some older games sprinkled in from all the way back to 1999.
Last week I realized that it might be lacking a few games so I went on a deep Youtube dive and added all the videos I could find. I'm know that I'm still missing quite a few, but I did the basic searches and wasn't willing to go one by one.
During the season there are mostly short highlight videos from the Gonzaga Bulldogs channel or the Spokesman Review channel. But it really gets good during March Madness when the NCAA March Madness channel posts not only game highlights but player highlights and special features on players and teams. As you can imagine 2017 and 2019 were both years where our team and players received a lot of publicity during March Madness.
Here's a LINK to the playlist.
Remember to sort by Date Published (oldest) if you want to see them in order (sort of). The old stuff is often uploaded randomly and isn't always highlights but sometimes full games.
Feel free to send me videos in a private message (or post to this thread) that aren't included to help build the playlist.
Enjoy
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.