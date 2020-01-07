Thread: Gonzaga Early Look at 2020-21 Roster

Ayayi now in every reputable mock draft I have seen as a late 1st Rd pick.In SI's latest -- updated 3 hrs ago -- he is pick #23.Riding his FIBA & OOC performances...which were very good.His last few games have been underperforming, by his new standards. Still filling stat sheet, yet his untimely shot selection, shot creation in halfcourt, and lazy passing has unbecoming of him in WCC play.Norvell was projected as a late 1st Rd pick as well.Will this be enough for Ayayi? Or does he work with an exciting young Championship type team next season and become a guaranteed lottery pick?He is 19....what's the rush?Have a hunch he takes a chance and a team promises him a pick as a developmental option late 1st/early 2nd.Itd be way more fun leading the team next season, not to mention growing his guaranteed money (wish these young players understood difference between guaranteed money and just seeing $$$ and NBA, look at J3 or Norvell, offered big contracts they will see a fraction of as no guaranteed $ in place. Such a huge difference b/w 2nd Rd flier pick and locking in a guarantee in the Lottery).We shall see.