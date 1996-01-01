Thread: Interesting graphic I put together showing our recruiting history

Results 1 to 16 of 16

    So...I post this with a couple caveats... First, all of this data is from 247sports. There are some differences amongst all of the recruiting sites, but I have personally always preferred 247, so that's what I went with. Second, after creating this, I noticed that (for some very odd reason), we have a couple TRANFERS that didn't show up on here. I'm not sure why. Most noteworthy is probably NWG. I added him, just because he was a massive piece to that 2017 squad, obviously. Clarke did show up. But no Geno. Odd. ANYWAY....even with a few hiccups, this is still pretty interesting to look at, in my opinion.

    LASTLY....OMG....how CRAZY is it to see how many of Gonzaga's best players rank BEHIND the original Biggs McGee...?!?!?! WOW.





    Ugh. gonzagafan62 just pointed out, it also excludes Wesley, Matthews, Barham, Nunez....among (likely) others. Weird.

    So anyway, most transfers not included on the list.


    Dang 247sports is tainting my work.
    Those are some fun graphics, thanks for pulling them out. Pretty amazing that 3 of our 10 highest ranked recruits ever are all coming in the same recruiting class.
    LOL @ Sabonis ... 200

    SMH

    I know that overseas kids are hard to evaluate... but 200?
    Hey WooHoo!

    Well done! I was going to ask about some of the missing transfers as well, but still, transfers would not account into any incoming class ranking. Thanks for the effort in putting that together.
    They really whiffed on that 2016 class huh? #20? Psh!!!
    RIGHT! And Rui, ranked 31st for his position!! HAHA
    Yeah, weird. Barham, Nunez, Matthews, Wiltjer....all MIA from the transfer list. Ugh.
    Have we never had a Top 10 recruiting class until now?
    Take it with a huge grain of salt. This is an aggregated ranking and many services don't even rank internationals making international aggregated ranking completely meaningless.

    They are starting to get a little better with internationals but it's nowhere near properly calibrated yet.

    If Sabonis had played his HS ball in the US, Gonzaga would have almost certainly already had a consensus 5 star player.
    Not technically but 2016 1000% was but internationals aren't properly ranked. (or ranked at all in many cases)
    So we lose Tils, Gilder, and Woolridge, and they get replaced by Suggs, Harris, and Strawther. I'd say that's more than a lateral move. 2020-21 has the potential to be something great, but I'd like to see the non-conference schedule first.
    Another one....why the flip is Elias not showing??

    Okay. Worst list ever.
    No Olynyk either.



    I'd like to take this time to personally apologize for maybe the worst graphic ever. lol
    Awesome work WooHoo, I love looking at this stuff.

    Crazy to see how up and down our recruiting has been through the years. I think in 2016 we really turned a corner and the new players we have coming in can finally be considered elite in addition to being well known stateside. Before with all the international players it was clear the recruiting services had absolutely no idea the level of players we had coming in. Since that year we've had at least two players if not more turn out to be All American level studs. I have a feeling in a few years we'll be saying the same thing about these unreal 2019 and 2020 classes.

    The future is bright Zag fans. Enjoy it.
    There is nothing "worst" about this, Woohoo.

    The "worst" is that the 2016 class is rated anywhere but one.

    And I'd argue that any class with Nigel Williams-Goss as a transfer is a top 10 class for any school.

    It is noteworthy how outside the "norm" we are with our recruiting. We bring in beasts like Sabonis and Rui ("Louis" per his twitter account) and they don't get anywhere near a fair evaluation.

    Then we get 3 American kids that are all 4-5 stars and we're at 7. This class may be as good as we've ever had, certainly the highest ranked, but that 2016 class is amazing.
