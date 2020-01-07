Thread: Other Games - Tuesday - 01. 07. 20

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Other Games - Tuesday - 01. 07. 20

    Other Games - Tuesday - 01. 07. 20

    Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Others

    #5 Ohio State @ #15 Maryland . 4:00pm . ESPN
    Miami @ #7 Louisville . 4:00pm . ESPN2
    #19 Virginia @ Boston Coll. 4:00pm . ACCN
    #21 Penn St @ Rutgers . 4:00pm . BTN
    Providence @ Marquette 4:00pm FS1
    Houston @ Temple . 4:00pm . CBSSN

    #6 Baylor @ #22 Texas Tech . 6:00pm . ESPN2
    #10 Villanova @ Creighton . 6:00pm . FS1
    #17 Kentucky @ Georgia . 6:00pm . ESPN
    #23 Iowa @ Nebraska 6:00pm . BTN
    Ole Miss @ Texas A&M . 6:00pm . SECN

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00107/group/50

    Note: Rankings subject to change on Monday, 1/6/20
