Thread: Other Games - Tuesday - 01. 07. 20

Other Games - Tuesday - 01. 07. 20
Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Others
#5 Ohio State @ #15 Maryland . 4:00pm . ESPN
Miami @ #7 Louisville . 4:00pm . ESPN2
#19 Virginia @ Boston Coll. 4:00pm . ACCN
#21 Penn St @ Rutgers . 4:00pm . BTN
Providence @ Marquette 4:00pm FS1
Houston @ Temple . 4:00pm . CBSSN
#6 Baylor @ #22 Texas Tech . 6:00pm . ESPN2
#10 Villanova @ Creighton . 6:00pm . FS1
#17 Kentucky @ Georgia . 6:00pm . ESPN
#23 Iowa @ Nebraska 6:00pm . BTN
Ole Miss @ Texas A&M . 6:00pm . SECN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00107/group/50
Note: Rankings subject to change on Monday, 1/6/20
