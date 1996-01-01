Thread: Local coverage of Gonzaga MBB

Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray Originally Posted by

I used to be in sports talk radio in Minnesota and Wisconsin and once interviewed in Seattle for KJR. I told them I liked the idea of working in Washington because I was a huge Zags fan. That pretty much clinched me not getting an offer, haha, but they did tell me that I should reach out to some Spokane radio people.



I looked into it, and honestly would have loved to get into it, but there weren't a lot of sports talk options, and of the ones I looked into at the time (like 10 years ago), they didn't seem to align with the heavily focused Zag talk that I would have been interested in doing.



Basically, if you want to cover the Zags, or any other specific team, you either need to write about them on the internet or do a podcast. Radio is a better venue to have deep sports conversation than TV, but to really have an intelligent conversation about a specific team, the only option is to have it with a very select audience through a niche podcast. You can imagine there is not a lot of money in that.



In short, if you really want to geek out on a team like the Zags, it honestly doesn't get any better than this board. Twitter can be interesting as well, but takes have to be pretty short and less people seem to want to participate.



Even for Zags podcasts, they only do them about once or twice a week for an hour or so each. The broader audiences can't handle a ton of in-depth sports conversation, and the more specific the content the more likely you are to alienate the majority of the audience. And of course radio is a business so it's always a battle to talk about things that draw in an audience. Unfortunately, that pretty much relegates sports talk radio to regurgitate all of the ESPN bottom line topics and recycle the main headlines hour after hour because most people only listen for short periods of time.



It's a lot of why I ultimately got out of sports talk radio. There are a very select amount of people interested in truly hearing an exploration of a topic like Jalen Suggs committing. I'm obsessed with it and have literally spent hundreds of hours following the recruitment in the past year. If I cracked open a microphone to talk about it on the radio in Spokane, they would probably give me at maximum a 15 minute segment to "break it down." That means I'd have to spend the other 2 hours and 45 minutes on my show talking about sports topics that I could care less about, like the tired "will Tom Brady retire?" conversation or the region specific minor league sports team that I couldn't care less about but we broadcast their games and the team pays to have their coach interviewed once a week.



So unfortunately, for whoever these guys Patchin and Lukens are, they probably don't really care about Gonzaga recruiting even close to as much as us. A quick look at their bios suggests they care a lot more about local high school football, Patchin probably reminisces about super old sports stuff a lot, and Lukens probably only sounds passionate when he's talking NFL football. The rest of the time they're probably just grinding out the news cycle and recycling whatever bits they like to trot out on a weekly basis.



The best fresh takes and in-depth Zags chat that comes from that station is probably coming from their interns and producers while they're texting their buddies during commercial breaks. The hosts probably lost all passion for creativity years ago but won't give up the airtime to the kids that know way more about today's sports than they do, which is probably smart because then people like you would be calling for them to take over as replacements.