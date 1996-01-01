Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Local coverage of Gonzaga MBB

  1. Today, 05:09 PM #1
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    490

    Default Local coverage of Gonzaga MBB

    While driving home tonight I tuned into 105.3 FM radio "the only FM sports radio I can pick up here in Coeurdalene " and the Patchen and Lukens show was on.

    They were discussing the Jalen Suggs commitment. At first they talked about how highly rated of a recruit he was and then predictably concentrated the majority of their conversations on how he could be going pro. Both knowing less than the average Gonzaga basketball fan. It was exhausting to listen to the stupid scenarios they came up with.

    Why does the sports personality's suck in the Spokane area? From the 3 amigos that call the games to the mind numbing radio personality on our local sports media its almost impossible to listen to. Occasionally they have Adam Morrison on to discuss the Zags but other than that they are uninformed and uneducated with current Zags news. You would think having a top college basketball team in Spokane would create a higher level of sports coverage.

    Tom Hudson and Adam do a great job on the Zags radio broadcast. I wish they could do the tv broadcast.

    Sorry for the rant!!!

    Go Zags




    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:41 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    478

    Default

    Spokane is only the 70th largest media market out of 210 markets. It is what it is.
    IF YOU ZAG, PLEASE DON'T ZIG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:54 PM #3
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Hooray4Daye&Gray is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    331

    Default

    I used to be in sports talk radio in Minnesota and Wisconsin and once interviewed in Seattle for KJR. I told them I liked the idea of working in Washington because I was a huge Zags fan. That pretty much clinched me not getting an offer, haha, but they did tell me that I should reach out to some Spokane radio people.

    I looked into it, and honestly would have loved to get into it, but there weren't a lot of sports talk options, and of the ones I looked into at the time (like 10 years ago), they didn't seem to align with the heavily focused Zag talk that I would have been interested in doing.

    Basically, if you want to cover the Zags, or any other specific team, you either need to write about them on the internet or do a podcast. Radio is a better venue to have deep sports conversation than TV, but to really have an intelligent conversation about a specific team, the only option is to have it with a very select audience through a niche podcast. You can imagine there is not a lot of money in that.

    In short, if you really want to geek out on a team like the Zags, it honestly doesn't get any better than this board. Twitter can be interesting as well, but takes have to be pretty short and less people seem to want to participate.

    Even for Zags podcasts, they only do them about once or twice a week for an hour or so each. The broader audiences can't handle a ton of in-depth sports conversation, and the more specific the content the more likely you are to alienate the majority of the audience. And of course radio is a business so it's always a battle to talk about things that draw in an audience. Unfortunately, that pretty much relegates sports talk radio to regurgitate all of the ESPN bottom line topics and recycle the main headlines hour after hour because most people only listen for short periods of time.

    It's a lot of why I ultimately got out of sports talk radio. There are a very select amount of people interested in truly hearing an exploration of a topic like Jalen Suggs committing. I'm obsessed with it and have literally spent hundreds of hours following the recruitment in the past year. If I cracked open a microphone to talk about it on the radio in Spokane, they would probably give me at maximum a 15 minute segment to "break it down." That means I'd have to spend the other 2 hours and 45 minutes on my show talking about sports topics that I could care less about, like the tired "will Tom Brady retire?" conversation or the region specific minor league sports team that I couldn't care less about but we broadcast their games and the team pays to have their coach interviewed once a week.

    So unfortunately, for whoever these guys Patchin and Lukens are, they probably don't really care about Gonzaga recruiting even close to as much as us. A quick look at their bios suggests they care a lot more about local high school football, Patchin probably reminisces about super old sports stuff a lot, and Lukens probably only sounds passionate when he's talking NFL football. The rest of the time they're probably just grinding out the news cycle and recycling whatever bits they like to trot out on a weekly basis.

    The best fresh takes and in-depth Zags chat that comes from that station is probably coming from their interns and producers while they're texting their buddies during commercial breaks. The hosts probably lost all passion for creativity years ago but won't give up the airtime to the kids that know way more about today's sports than they do, which is probably smart because then people like you would be calling for them to take over as replacements.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:29 PM #4
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,016

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    I used to be in sports talk radio in Minnesota and Wisconsin and once interviewed in Seattle for KJR. I told them I liked the idea of working in Washington because I was a huge Zags fan. That pretty much clinched me not getting an offer, haha, but they did tell me that I should reach out to some Spokane radio people.

    I looked into it, and honestly would have loved to get into it, but there weren't a lot of sports talk options, and of the ones I looked into at the time (like 10 years ago), they didn't seem to align with the heavily focused Zag talk that I would have been interested in doing.

    Basically, if you want to cover the Zags, or any other specific team, you either need to write about them on the internet or do a podcast. Radio is a better venue to have deep sports conversation than TV, but to really have an intelligent conversation about a specific team, the only option is to have it with a very select audience through a niche podcast. You can imagine there is not a lot of money in that.

    In short, if you really want to geek out on a team like the Zags, it honestly doesn't get any better than this board. Twitter can be interesting as well, but takes have to be pretty short and less people seem to want to participate.

    Even for Zags podcasts, they only do them about once or twice a week for an hour or so each. The broader audiences can't handle a ton of in-depth sports conversation, and the more specific the content the more likely you are to alienate the majority of the audience. And of course radio is a business so it's always a battle to talk about things that draw in an audience. Unfortunately, that pretty much relegates sports talk radio to regurgitate all of the ESPN bottom line topics and recycle the main headlines hour after hour because most people only listen for short periods of time.

    It's a lot of why I ultimately got out of sports talk radio. There are a very select amount of people interested in truly hearing an exploration of a topic like Jalen Suggs committing. I'm obsessed with it and have literally spent hundreds of hours following the recruitment in the past year. If I cracked open a microphone to talk about it on the radio in Spokane, they would probably give me at maximum a 15 minute segment to "break it down." That means I'd have to spend the other 2 hours and 45 minutes on my show talking about sports topics that I could care less about, like the tired "will Tom Brady retire?" conversation or the region specific minor league sports team that I couldn't care less about but we broadcast their games and the team pays to have their coach interviewed once a week.

    So unfortunately, for whoever these guys Patchin and Lukens are, they probably don't really care about Gonzaga recruiting even close to as much as us. A quick look at their bios suggests they care a lot more about local high school football, Patchin probably reminisces about super old sports stuff a lot, and Lukens probably only sounds passionate when he's talking NFL football. The rest of the time they're probably just grinding out the news cycle and recycling whatever bits they like to trot out on a weekly basis.

    The best fresh takes and in-depth Zags chat that comes from that station is probably coming from their interns and producers while they're texting their buddies during commercial breaks. The hosts probably lost all passion for creativity years ago but won't give up the airtime to the kids that know way more about today's sports than they do, which is probably smart because then people like you would be calling for them to take over as replacements.
    This is really good stuff.

    You mentioned the Brady thing.

    The fact is, unless you're in the SEC territory, the NFL will dominate everything else, no matter what time of year, from college basketball to golf. If one is SEC country, same thing, only college football replaces NFL.

    And yes, just like anything, the bigger the market, the bigger the money, the superstars end up in LA, Houston, etc.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:37 PM #5
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    490

    Default

    Thanks for the viewpoint from the radio side.

    My expectations of professionals talking about their profession is just set to high. I'm not expecting a 24/7 report but it would be refreshing if they actually spent time finding the facts before talking about it.

    I guess with the ease of gathering information on the web these guys can't bring a refreshing view to local sports. Kind of like reading the news paper or watching the news. Most tech savvy people have already seen it before they #plagiarize it in print or in broadcast.



    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:40 PM #6
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    2,926

    Default

    Great post Hooray..! I dabble w listening to sports talk radio but always seems to be 50% ads; 45% absolute nonsense and silliness and 5% interesting interviews or commentary.

    Hooray for you and our GUBoard community, despite our own nonsense % seemingly creeping up a bit but still less than 20%ish!!
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:56 PM #7
    AirborneJag
    AirborneJag is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    TriCities, WA and CDA, ID
    Posts
    21

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    This is really good stuff.

    You mentioned the Brady thing.

    The fact is, unless you're in the SEC territory, the NFL will dominate everything else, no matter what time of year, from college basketball to golf. If one is SEC country, same thing, only college football replaces NFL.

    And yes, just like anything, the bigger the market, the bigger the money, the superstars end up in LA, Houston, etc.
    You good sir have never lived in ACC country. There, the Sunday game schedule rules the world from when church starts and ends, the stores open and close, and so on. Moreover, who you root for or graduated from limits the color of the things you buy, the color You paint your house, your “Carolina Blue Ford/Chevy”, who you date/marry (can’t be from a rival school without dispensation), when you get married, how the season tickets will be part of your estate plan and who ends up with them, and so on. Your are correct about the SEC and football (I lived in states with both conferences) but ACC basketball fans take a backseat to nobody. And as much as I think Zag fans are passionate about their team, it does sometimes pale in comparison to ACC fans about basketball or SEC fans about football.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules