Thread: For the critics who say Gonzaga is going to play NO ONE the next 2 months

Gonzaga 16-1
Santa Clara 14-2
Saint Mary's 14-3
Pacific 14-4
BYU 14-4
USF 11-6
Portland 9-8
The only WCC teams with losing records are San Diego (7-10), LMU (7-9) and Pepperdine (7-9). As was documented by the ESPN guys on Saturday, Pepperdine's season has been ruined up until now by injuries. They would without question be the 8th team with a winning record had they remained somewhat healthy. They almost knocked off Arizona. That team has some players. The job Sendek has been doing at SCU is not being recognized enough.
People have got to understand that Gonzaga is still a very young basketball team. Gilder and Woolridge, although seniors, were not even here last season. Kispert is being forced to take on a way bigger role. Tillie and Watson continue to be hampered by injuries. Watson and Timme are freshmen still learning the ropes. Some people were speculating that Joel A. might transfer out of the program after last season until he experienced this massive growth in his abilities. Everyone is taking on roles they never have before.
This is obviously a very good basketball team, but there are an awful lot of players who do not understand the WCC and how it works. Playing GU is the Super Bowl for most of these teams. Every game is a storm the floor game. The situation is even worse (not that I am complaining) because GU is #1 and for the first time ever entered league play as the nation's #1 team. These WCC teams are going to want to beat Gonzaga so badly it's insane.
While I was obviously not pleased with the 1st half effort at Portland, and was a bit concerned at how close the Pepperdine game was (especially when you consider it was at home), I just do not expect this team to sweep the league. I also don't expect them to win by 25 per game or something like GU's great teams were able to who had way more experience than this bunch. Those teams understood that just because LMU is 7-9, it doesn't mean they are like a 7-9 team from the Big West. These are league teams know your weaknesses and strengths inside and out, and their coaches know what to expect from Coach Few and his staff. Also, it just means so much more for WCC teams to beat Gonzaga than some team like Detroit Mercy.
Don't be shocked to see several more games like the Pepperdine game on Saturday night. Squeaker games. It might get a bit better - at least for home games - once the students get back on campus. Doesn't mean GU won't win the regular season and postseason crowns. But I just don't expect total domination this season. Gonzaga has got to be ready to cowboy up every night. Even next weekend when they travel to So Cal to play the league's two worst teams......at least record wise.
And that defense still needs improvement. #59 in defensive efficiency is not cutting it.