Managing player minutes
I think that managing player minutes on the court could be the toughest thing that Few has to do right now. The fact that Watson is injured and is pretty much unable to play for very long puts a strain on the other players. Someone wrote that Woolridge played almost 40 minutes last Thursday, and that seemed to affect his play on Saturday where he didn't score a point and only played 20 some minutes. Ayayi played 36 minutes and Kispert 37 on Saturday. These minutes are pretty high for both of these players.
Having Gilder coming in off of the bench is really helping. He played 23 minutes Saturday and did an excellent job on the court. Gilder can play both the 2 and the 3 which also helps. He's 6' 5". Few also has Timme coming in off of the bench, and he is very capable of having good outings. He is a strong, talented, tough player. Also in order to manage the minutes and give players a break, Few also goes to a 4 guard offense, which moves Kispert to the 4 and Gilder to the 3. This has been working so far, and Few will continue to do this I am sure.
Tillie is beginning to play more minutes now which is also really helping. He played 32 minutes Saturday and we needed him in there for every one of them. I think the schedule also helps. For instance, the Zags had two tough games last week, and have to go on the road for two games this week, but these two games this week are against two of the bottom dwellers. The Zags have also played well on the road so I think we'll be okay this week, and maybe Few can rest some of the guys some. Next week we play two of our toughest opponents Santa Clara and BYU at home. Playing in K2 will definitely help the Zags get through these two games successfully. The Kennel Club will be back in full force which will also help. I'm so glad that these games are at home. Then, the week after that, the Zags play Pacific at home, and have a week off before we play them. This will help in securing a victory over them.
The toughest part of the schedule will come the week of January 30th and February 1st where the Zags play Santa Clara and San Francisco on the road. However, the week before these two games Gonzaga only plays one game and it's at home against Pacific. Only playing one game that week should help the Zags prepare for the tough road trip.
One other thing that I like about this schedule is that the Zags don't play St Mary's until Saturday Feb. 8th. It's on the road, but what I like about the schedule is that we play Loyola Marymount at home. Likewise, 2 weeks later when we travel to Brigham Young on a Saturday, we play San Francisco at home. In past years when the Zags traveled on the road, they usually played both games (Thurs and Sat) on the road. This year when we go on the road, on all the weeks but two, the Zags will have one of the games during that week at home. This has to help.
And finally, the Zags will end conference play on Saturday playing St Mary's at home. This will be a great way to end the season. They will also play San Diego at home that same week, which will be a good game to get us ready for St Mary's.
Like I said. I really like the schedule this year.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!