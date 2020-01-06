Thread: AP Poll - 1/6/20 - Gonzaga Moves Up To #16

-
AP Poll - 1/6/20 - Gonzaga Moves Up To #16
-
Quite a bit more movement this week than last week.
#23 Miami, @24 Minnesota and #25 Texas all fell out of the Poll.
#22 South Dakota, #24 Michigan and #25 Princeton entered (or re-entered) this weeks poll.
The biggest drops within the poll were Florida State which fell from#8 to #11 after their first loss and Maryland which fell from #12 to #17 after their 3rd loss of the year to unranked Northwestern.
The Pac-12 has 4 of the top 8 AP ranked teams.
Not counting #1 UConn, there are now five (5) non-P5 teams ranked in this weeks AP Top-25 poll; #15 Depaul, #16 Gonzaga, #20 Missouri State, #22 South Dakota & #25 Princeton.
Let's keep the ship heading in the right direction.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules