Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Watson & Playing Thru Injury Question

  1. Today, 10:08 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,298

    Question Watson & Playing Thru Injury Question

    I'm not even in the ballpark of being a doctor, so can someone explain why exactly Watson is even allowed to play, considering the state of his shoulder? Few indicated just a couple of games ago that Watson's shoulder had popped out during the game and this isn't the first time this season. Aren't you pretty much risking further injury by not shutting down/getting surgery? I understand the need for depth, but I can't possibly see how that could trump Watson's health needs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:20 AM #2
    Mantua
    Mantua is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,207

    Default

    Great question.

    Answers unlikely.
    Parlez-vous français?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:33 AM #3
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,298

    Default

    If Spokane had a inquiring media they would be asking some legitimate questions.....don't hold your breath....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:43 AM #4
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,603

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    If Spokane had a inquiring media they would be asking some legitimate questions.....don't hold your breath....
    Not just the media not asking questions. Specific answers regarding extent of injuries and expectations are seldom forthcoming from basketball staff. Would be a slippery slope once you start talking too openly about medical issues. If Anton wants to share it, that's a different matter but likely the players are "urged" not to discuss either. Just my thoughts, I'm not a doctor. Nor have I played one on tv.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:58 AM #5
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,298

    Default

    There are legitimate questions and appropriate answers …… slippery slope arguments are false logic..... intended to avoid the current discussion by proposing that it will inevitably lead to the most improbable conclusion.....begging the issue ….
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:14 AM #6
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,603

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    There are legitimate questions and appropriate answers …… slippery slope arguments are false logic..... intended to avoid the current discussion by proposing that it will inevitably lead to the most improbable conclusion.....begging the issue ….
    Yes, the key is "appropriate answers" to the "il"-legitimate questions that could/would be asked. Fielding questions after a game at an open press conference could be problematic ... instead release a brief statement either written or via the weekly "Mark Few Show" to control the narrative.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:22 AM #7
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,298

    Default

    A press release is IMHO the best way to control the message....Jazz would know .....but a coach or a player can always say no comment...or I won't comment on that...this is childish....minor league bs....surely this thread will be locked by the bead clutchers …..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:28 AM #8
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,755

    Default

    First of all, I firmly believe that Few would not play ANY player if it would hurt that players future. Come on! Few is perhaps the greatest coach in college basketball and is truly a loving, caring person. I'm sure that he is in constant contact with a doctor, and would never play anyone if the physician did not okay it. I am also sure that Few talks to Watson about all of this. Personally, I believe Few is managing Watson's minutes closely, game to game. Watson only played 6 minutes against Pepperdine.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules