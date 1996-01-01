Twins Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth are better together for Gonzaga

5:50 AM PTGraham HaysespnW.comGonzaga is again the team to beat beyond the major conferences, as it often has been since reaching its first Sweet 16 a decade ago. That is in no small part because of 6-foot-3 twins who supply 20.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. What they discovered in moments like those one-on-one games is that the best version of each of them requires both of them. Compared to older siblings growing up, compared to each other their first two seasons in college, they knew better. They don't share an identity, each her own person. But they are who they are together.The youngest daughters of Diane and Alan Wirth, the latter a former baseball player who reached the majors with the Oakland Athletics, have always been their own tandem within a team. The closest sibling in age, Theresa, is six years older than Jenn and LeeAnne. Sisters Alana and Christina are 15 and 12 years older, respectively. An all-conference standout at Vanderbilt and WNBA draft pick who played with the Indiana Fever, Christina remembers the twins decked out in face paint at Commodores games when they were still in grade school.All three older sisters starred at Seton Catholic High School in Arizona. All three played college basketball, Alana first at Barry University, then Christina at Vanderbilt and finally Theresa at the University of Denver. There was ample time for the legend to grow by the time the twins began to figure out who they were rather than merely who they were related to."There was definitely a lot of pressure on us," LeeAnne said. "People would always tell us we had big shoes to fill. At that point, it got to be like we had to come to the realization that we're all different and we're all going to make different impacts ... and we have to kind of make our own path. I think [it has] helped us grow into the people we are and gain individuality."