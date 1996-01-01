Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Mid-Season Bilas Rankings: GU at # 2

  1. Today, 07:57 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,005

    Default Mid-Season Bilas Rankings: GU at # 2

    STORY LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...-20-version-20

    With the start of conference games, Bilas has updated his rankings of 68 bracket-worthy teams. He lists the Zags at #2 (behind Duke) with these comments:

    When healthy, Gonzaga is even with Duke as the overall favorite to claim "best team." The Zags are just as good offensively, but Duke is better on the defensive end and on the glass. Mark Few and his staff have done a remarkable job given the turnover on the roster. Corey Kispert is becoming a reliable star, and Killian Tillie is among a handful of the best big men in the country while essentially playing on one leg. Tillie is a great shooter and an exquisite passer who needs only to stay healthy to be more widely recognized as such. A revelation has been transfer Ryan Woolridge, who is an outstanding passer, defender and playmaker and has done a fabulous job taking over for Josh Perkins.
    Zag Opponents in his list: ORE -11; MICH - 21; AZ - 22; WA - 36; SMC - 39; BYU - 44

    I found his opening section on parity, quality of play, and officiating of more interest than his team capsules, including this passage on the so-called "freedom of movement initative":

    Freedom of movement in college basketball is dead. Actions that were clear fouls over the past three seasons are being allowed, including hand-checking and arm bars to illegally impede ball handlers, and illegal contact on cutters to impede and disrupt. Post play has become more physical. Yet, foul calls are down. Again, foul calls are down. Fouls are not down, fouls are way up, and fouling is not defense. Officials are not calling clear fouls this season. There is no more important factor in the level of play than the substantial erosion in freedom of movement.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:05 AM #2
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,007

    Default

    Fair enough on the ranking, even when hearing it from a Duke grad. It sounds accurate.

    Good points on the flow of the game, something that hurts us particularly.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:28 AM #3
    Bouldin4Prez
    Bouldin4Prez is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    398

    Default

    KenPom has us more around a top 10 team which I believe is more indicative of where we are currently than the #1 ranking in the nation. It's awesome that we are ranked #1 and we have as good of a shot as anyone in the nation to win it all in April, the team just doesn't have the feel of a #1 team to me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules