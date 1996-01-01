Thread: Mid-Season Bilas Rankings: GU at # 2

STORY LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...-20-version-20
With the start of conference games, Bilas has updated his rankings of 68 bracket-worthy teams. He lists the Zags at #2 (behind Duke) with these comments:
Zag Opponents in his list: ORE -11; MICH - 21; AZ - 22; WA - 36; SMC - 39; BYU - 44When healthy, Gonzaga is even with Duke as the overall favorite to claim "best team." The Zags are just as good offensively, but Duke is better on the defensive end and on the glass. Mark Few and his staff have done a remarkable job given the turnover on the roster. Corey Kispert is becoming a reliable star, and Killian Tillie is among a handful of the best big men in the country while essentially playing on one leg. Tillie is a great shooter and an exquisite passer who needs only to stay healthy to be more widely recognized as such. A revelation has been transfer Ryan Woolridge, who is an outstanding passer, defender and playmaker and has done a fabulous job taking over for Josh Perkins.
I found his opening section on parity, quality of play, and officiating of more interest than his team capsules, including this passage on the so-called "freedom of movement initative":
Freedom of movement in college basketball is dead. Actions that were clear fouls over the past three seasons are being allowed, including hand-checking and arm bars to illegally impede ball handlers, and illegal contact on cutters to impede and disrupt. Post play has become more physical. Yet, foul calls are down. Again, foul calls are down. Fouls are not down, fouls are way up, and fouling is not defense. Officials are not calling clear fouls this season. There is no more important factor in the level of play than the substantial erosion in freedom of movement.