Thread: Do you believe there is a dominant team this year?

  Today, 12:25 PM
    Zags11
    Default Do you believe there is a dominant team this year?

    Or do you believe its wide open?


    I actually feel like zags may have final 4 in them if they can shore up D and free throws. I dont see a dominant team so far but zags are close.


    Thoughts?
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 12:30 PM
    DixieZag
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11
    Or do you believe its wide open?


    I actually feel like zags may have final 4 in them if they can shore up D and free throws. I dont see a dominant team so far but zags are close.


    Thoughts?
    There is no dominant team, I think that's established accepted fact by near everyone.

    This team is a FF candidate, and also a quick out (every team is in same boat that way). We're one rolled ankle from 4-5 losses in the WCC.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 12:44 PM
    bartruff1
    Of course there is....we just don't know who it is yet...
  Today, 12:51 PM
    Goshzagit
    Duke's freshmen really starting to pick it up as of late...

    They looked tremendous in their blow out vs Mich St, and winning by 30+ in ACC so far
  Today, 02:07 PM
    zagamatic
    Look, I love the ZAGS regardless of how they're doing in any given season. But I really don't think that this year's team, who is currently ranked #1, would even break into the top 15 last year.
    If last year's version of the ZAGS were playing this year, I think that the national conversation would be "who can challenge the ZAGS?"
