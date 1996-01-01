Thread: Do you believe there is a dominant team this year?

There is no dominant team, I think that's established accepted fact by near everyone.
Originally Posted by Zags11
Or do you believe its wide open?
I actually feel like zags may have final 4 in them if they can shore up D and free throws. I dont see a dominant team so far but zags are close.
Thoughts?
This team is a FF candidate, and also a quick out (every team is in same boat that way). We're one rolled ankle from 4-5 losses in the WCC.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.