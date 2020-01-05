Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Other Games - Sunday - 01. 05. 20

    Default Other Games - Sunday - 01. 05. 20

    Top 25 / . OOC Opponents

    #20 Dayton @ St. Joseph's . 10:00am
    Wright State @ Detroit Mercy 10:00am
    #12 Michigan @ #14 Michigan St . 10:30am . CBS
    St. John's @ Xavier . 1:30pm . FOX
    Purdue - FW @ North Dakota 2:30pm
    USC @ Washington 7:00pm . FS1

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00105/group/50

    Have a sane Sunday


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Default

    Dayton & St. Joes tied at the half

    Spartans 19
    Wolverines 17

    11:37, 1H
    Default

    MSU 44
    UM 34 HALFTIME
