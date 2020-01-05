Thread: Other Games - Sunday - 01. 05. 20

-
Other Games - Sunday - 01. 05. 20
Top 25 / . OOC Opponents
#20 Dayton @ St. Joseph's . 10:00am
Wright State @ Detroit Mercy 10:00am
#12 Michigan @ #14 Michigan St . 10:30am . CBS
St. John's @ Xavier . 1:30pm . FOX
Purdue - FW @ North Dakota 2:30pm
USC @ Washington 7:00pm . FS1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00105/group/50
Have a sane Sunday
-
Dayton & St. Joes tied at the half
Spartans 19
Wolverines 17
11:37, 1H
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules