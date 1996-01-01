Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 75
Pepperdine 70
I think this is the kind of game we're going to see in conference, and especially when our team shoots 5-18 from behind the 3 point line. Thank God we have Tillie because he's playing really great, inspired tough basketball right now. The team played sloppy, commiting 17 turnovers. Ayayi had 6. I think it was the most turnovers in a game this year. Ayayi did hit 2-4 three-pointers and scored 12 points.
I watched the defensive end of the game much closer tonight, as I was trying to see what is going wrong with the defense. Several things imo. #1 problem is Petrusev imo. He has no idea how to play the pick and roll, and he can not guard a guard who is a good scorer. Yes Ross scored 24, and two-thirds of them were against Petrusev. I see this as a huge problem for Gonzaga because the way Few plays the pick and roll he has the players switch on most screens. On the pick and roll defense that puts Petrusev on the point guard, and as we've been seeing Gonzaga is getting killed lately by good scoring guards. Petrusev also is not defending well at all when his man is going to the outside to shoot a 3, or when he switched onto a guard and the guard shoots a 3. Many of the made 3's came against Petrusev. The second problem, and it's been noticed all year by fans, is that our players are not putting up a hand/arm when defending the shot. It's pathetic really because any good high school player knows he MUST do a good close out when defending an outside shooter and get a hand up and distract the player. Zags are giving players wide open shots. If we will not defend the 3 point shots like we should, the games will all be close.
The best way to describe this game is the Zags lack of intensity and focus for 80% of the game. There were players who I felt did fight hard, had intensity and focus. But really not enough. The guards were so sloppy in the back court, dribbling all over the place, holding the ball too long and playing one on one basketball. They've done this before. Every year actually. There are games when the players just aren't really moving the ball that crisply. Personally, I get up tight when I see the guards dribbling around the court. That is NOT Gonzaga basketball.
On the positive side. We won. I give the guys credit for that because this was a game that was certainly in doubt. So, in a way it was good to see a close game for a change, and it was probably good for the team to have one because there are others coming soon. Pepperdine, like Portland, played a very good game and hit their shots for the most part. Ross had a great game. I think Pepperdine played harder and fought harder than the Zags, and that is something that DOES CONCERN me.