Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 09:39 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,739

    Default Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 75
    Pepperdine 70

    I think this is the kind of game we're going to see in conference, and especially when our team shoots 5-18 from behind the 3 point line. Thank God we have Tillie because he's playing really great, inspired tough basketball right now. The team played sloppy, commiting 17 turnovers. Ayayi had 6. I think it was the most turnovers in a game this year. Ayayi did hit 2-4 three-pointers and scored 12 points.

    I watched the defensive end of the game much closer tonight, as I was trying to see what is going wrong with the defense. Several things imo. #1 problem is Petrusev imo. He has no idea how to play the pick and roll, and he can not guard a guard who is a good scorer. Yes Ross scored 24, and two-thirds of them were against Petrusev. I see this as a huge problem for Gonzaga because the way Few plays the pick and roll he has the players switch on most screens. On the pick and roll defense that puts Petrusev on the point guard, and as we've been seeing Gonzaga is getting killed lately by good scoring guards. Petrusev also is not defending well at all when his man is going to the outside to shoot a 3, or when he switched onto a guard and the guard shoots a 3. Many of the made 3's came against Petrusev. The second problem, and it's been noticed all year by fans, is that our players are not putting up a hand/arm when defending the shot. It's pathetic really because any good high school player knows he MUST do a good close out when defending an outside shooter and get a hand up and distract the player. Zags are giving players wide open shots. If we will not defend the 3 point shots like we should, the games will all be close.

    The best way to describe this game is the Zags lack of intensity and focus for 80% of the game. There were players who I felt did fight hard, had intensity and focus. But really not enough. The guards were so sloppy in the back court, dribbling all over the place, holding the ball too long and playing one on one basketball. They've done this before. Every year actually. There are games when the players just aren't really moving the ball that crisply. Personally, I get up tight when I see the guards dribbling around the court. That is NOT Gonzaga basketball.

    On the positive side. We won. I give the guys credit for that because this was a game that was certainly in doubt. So, in a way it was good to see a close game for a change, and it was probably good for the team to have one because there are others coming soon. Pepperdine, like Portland, played a very good game and hit their shots for the most part. Ross had a great game. I think Pepperdine played harder and fought harder than the Zags, and that is something that DOES CONCERN me.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:03 PM #2
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    4,714

    Default

    Lucky to come out with a win. After Tillie's block, it bounced to Ayayi and then to Gilder. Stumbling, Gilder double dribbled the ball before getting fouled. Refs totally missed it. Instead of a turnover, Gilder is at the line. Outcome could have been very different had the zebras gotten the call correct.

    WCC play is going to be a wild ride.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:06 PM #3
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    6,481

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    Lucky to come out with a win. After Tillie's block, it bounced to Ayayi and then to Gilder. Stumbling, Gilder double dribbled the ball before getting fouled. Refs totally missed it. Instead of a turnover, Gilder is at the line. Outcome could have been very different had the zebras gotten the call correct.

    WCC play is going to be a wild ride.
    There were many missed calls, both for and against.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:10 PM #4
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,186

    Default

    They stunk, shouldnt be number one and recruiters from Europe are doubling their calls.


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:11 PM #5
    sylean
    sylean is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Posts
    2,350

    Default

    I think the pepp guy came over the back before that and it should have been called..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:16 PM #6
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,289

    Default

    It was gross. Both games have been.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:24 PM #7
    FuManShoes's Avatar
    FuManShoes
    FuManShoes is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,738

    Default

    Nice recap and analysis, Reborn.
    Were not here as a %&#* courtesy!" - Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:35 PM #8
    amaronizag
    amaronizag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    778

    Default

    Tillie is carrying the team now that he's healthy. His defense is stellar but not so with the rest of the bigs. Much room for improvement. Immediate improvement needed. More zone? Something. As much as we practice running the pick and roll, you would think we would learn how to defend against it.
    Hard to believe free throws won the game for us tonight. Not by percentage, but the sheer number. Having Ken Bone on their bench was probably also a big help tonight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:38 PM #9
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,516

    Default

    The 17 TOs ......
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:41 PM #10
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,995

    Default

    WCC will be a tough slog. Hope we somehow get healthier.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:42 PM #11
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,783

    Default

    going to have to try and figure out different ways to win every night, different formulas.

    Saw what Reborn saw on the D end. On O, Zags pounded it inside 2nd half, and Gilder came up big down the stretch when Wooly was actually on the bench down the stretch for the first time this year. ZagBlue said early on in the game thread Ryan looked spent after playing 40 minutes just 48 hours before on the road, and Few appeared to see the same and Gilder got the call which turned ut to be a good one as he was able to stay with Ross through the screens late, bothered Ross and made plays on both ends. Tillie also had some wins vs. Ross when he was switched onto Ross, and came up big all over

    much like playing 4v5 on O is tough, it's the same on D. Teams will keep attacking that until it's made to stop. Petro with the target on him right now, he and the Zags can expect more of the same. Zags weren't switching with Petro all the time but it appeared Ryan was struggling to get thru the screens. Ryan has been good at that this year until tonight, but Gilder made a difference there and helped Petro and all by sticking better

    next puzzle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 10:44 PM #12
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,783

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagger View Post
    The 17 TOs ......
    bad, no way around that
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:45 PM #13
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,739

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    WCC will be a tough slog. Hope we somehow get healthier.
    Yeah! I hear ya. Watson is really of very little value as I see it, and Few didn't play him the 2nd half which was probably good. To me he looks like he doesn't want to play. His energy level just seem so low.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:58 PM #14
    Ezag's Avatar
    Ezag
    Ezag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    2,842

    Default

    I agree, Watson is not really adding much. Not sure if he is still hurt or what but he looks like the least energetic guy on the floor for both teams. Watson needs to make an impact this year or he will get buried on the bench next year.

    Based on these first 2 games, I am not sure we get thru the WCC unscathed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules