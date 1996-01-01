Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game analysis & media coverage

Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
  Today, 12:29 PM #51
    tenniszag
    My brother-in-law is an assistant coach at a Big West school. He’s dialed in to West Coast hoops and pays extra attention to the Zags because his wife (my sister) and I are both GU grads.

    I happened to talk to him this morning and he basically said we can’t understand how tough it is for the Zags to get motivated for a Portland/Pepperdine game in January. And it’s the polar opposite for the team we are playing. I know it’s something we’ve all heard and talked about for years, but felt reassuring to hear it again from a guy who does this for a living.
  Today, 12:29 PM #52
    Stache
    Many years ago, I think Ken Bone was the coach of a Portland State team who upset the zags at home over a Christmas break. Last night had the same feel when the Waves hung around, made some great shots and the Zags’ shots just didn’t want to fall. I thought we had them when we were up 8 with 2:50 left.

    Anton doesn’t have pain unless or until the shoulder subluxation happens. I’m not sure there is much to do short of surgically tightening the shoulder capsule. In other words, you can do PT for a month but one twist with the left arm over head could cause another subluxation. I’m no MD but have had my share of shoulder issues too. It would be very hard to overcome the apprehension of pain with a wrong move or twist.
  Today, 12:34 PM #53
    Markburn1
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11
    It was. Calm down. You think the games werent gross minus 1 half? You dont think the team came out flat? You think they came out with fire? You think they were playing with any sense of urgency?

    If so you are lying. Its a message board. I didnt say anything wrong. And by reading the post game from Few and players and writers they agree with me.

    Teams have stinkers during the year. Its ok to say when they do.
    Dude. I was defending your right to comment any way you want. Being shut down by moral arbiters is way too common on this board. If your comment had been made by one of a handful of people not you it would have crashed the board. That’s what entertained me.
  Today, 12:37 PM #54
    DixieZag
    Quote Originally Posted by Kiddwell
    Pepperdine played hard. Ross made some impressive shots. Zags disappointed, but managed to win. Given the last two games against two WCC teams with so-so records, and given Duke blasting BC and Miami, the Blue Devils are gonna snatch a fistful of the #1 votes from the Zags on Monday. Kansas too. It'll be interesting to see how many.

    Our WCC conference mates are giving us heck. This fan prefers tough, exciting games over ho-hum blowouts. But, c'mon, if we don't blow the doors off of San Diego, Kiddwell's gonna get nervous.




    :[
    You may well be right. A lot of people were watching the football game last night, though.

    I don't know that it'd be a bad thing for us to get moved back to 2 or even 3, honestly. We lose essentially "nothing real" except the big old "1" on our back, and the guys see that they have stuff to work on.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 12:42 PM #55
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    Dude. I was defending your right to comment any way you want. Being shut down by moral arbiters is way too common on this board. If your comment had been made by one of a handful of people not you it would have crashed the board. That’s what entertained me.
    Ok my bad. Wait why me tho? Confused.
    Love the zags for life
