Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game analysis & media coverage

You may well be right. A lot of people were watching the football game last night, though.
Pepperdine played hard. Ross made some impressive shots. Zags disappointed, but managed to win. Given the last two games against two WCC teams with so-so records, and given Duke blasting BC and Miami, the Blue Devils are gonna snatch a fistful of the #1 votes from the Zags on Monday. Kansas too. It'll be interesting to see how many.
Our WCC conference mates are giving us heck. This fan prefers tough, exciting games over ho-hum blowouts. But, c'mon, if we don't blow the doors off of San Diego, Kiddwell's gonna get nervous.
:[
I don't know that it'd be a bad thing for us to get moved back to 2 or even 3, honestly. We lose essentially "nothing real" except the big old "1" on our back, and the guys see that they have stuff to work on.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.