Thread: St. MaryS (4-0) NEXT OPPONENT UNFETTERED LOOK AT THE GALS.

St. MaryS (4-0) NEXT OPPONENT UNFETTERED LOOK AT THE GALS.
Flashback to 15 Feb. 2018 St. Mary's at the Kennel they blasted us out of the game in the 1st half where their was no recovery from. Final score St. Mary's 72 Zags 56. But the final score does not reflect how bad SMC beat us that day. That was the worst game that I ever attended in the Kennel, I just did not see it coming. Jessie, Katie, Jill, Jenn, and Leeanne all our current starts were their.
Two of the SMC starters were their Holland and Codding. Now St. Marys is 4-0 and after Thursdays game this week will come out a game and a half ahead of us or a half game behind us. On its current roster SMC has four difference maker players, their names will be highlighted below.
#23 Codding (6'0) averaging 16.1 Pts per game, 8.4 rebounds. .38% on 3's. Scored 29 Pts last game 13-18 FG, 2-5 on 3's. Attempted 174 FG total.
#21 Simons (6'2") averaging 15.9 Pts per game, 5.6 rebounds. 38% on 3's. Scored 12 Pts last game 5-12 FG, 2-5 on 3's. Attempted 210 FG total
#05 Holland (5'11") averaging 13.7 Pts per game, 5.1 rebounds. 40% on 3s. 83 total assists. Scored 16 Pts last game. Attempted 145 FG total.
#04 Wedin ((5'9") averaging 12.5 Pts per game. 48% on 3s, 52-105 on 3 pointers. Scored 17 Pts last game, 4-6 on 3's. Attempted 134 FG total.
3 Main Subs #33 Ferguson 6.6 rebounds, 22 min. avg., #13 Moe 15 min. avg., #20 Rathbun 14 min avg. per game.
SMC averages 40 rebounds per game.
Keys and considerations to game:
1. Get 2 of their 4 difference makers in foul trouble #23, #21, #05, #04.
2. Must guard the same 4 players from the 3 point line. #23, #21, #05, and some one needs to stick with #04 Wedin like glue from the 3 point line.
3. SMC has 4 very good rebounders #23, #33, #21, #05. We need to block them out and all the Zags need to hit the boards.
4. Zags need to come out of the gate fast and maintain. SMC scores quickly and in bunches when 4 of their starter can bury you on the 3s.
5. SMC in their first 4 WCC games has shown a potent high scoring offense.
6. SMC get good minutes from their bench, however point wise their production is minimal. #33 Ferguson is a good rebounder though.
7. Zags have more depth on the bench and they all are capable of scoring.
8. This could be a high scoring game so Zags are going to have to score more points than their first 3 games, if they plan on winning this one.
