Thread: St. Mary's (4-0) Next Opponent; Unfettered Look at the Gaels

-
St. Mary's (4-0) Next Opponent; Unfettered Look at the Gaels
Flashback to 15 Feb. 2018 St. Mary's at the Kennel they blasted us out of the game in the 1st half where their was no recovery from. Final score St. Mary's 72 Zags 56. But the final score does not reflect how bad SMC beat us that day. That was the worst game that I ever attended in the Kennel, I just did not see it coming. Jessie, Katie, Jill, Jenn, and Leeanne all our current starts were their.
Two of the SMC starters were their Holland and Codding. Now St. Marys is 4-0 and after Thursdays game this week will come out a game and a half ahead of us or a half game behind us. On its current roster SMC has four difference maker players, their names will be highlighted below.
#23 Codding (6'0) averaging 16.1 Pts per game, 8.4 rebounds. .38% on 3's. Scored 29 Pts last game 13-18 FG, 2-5 on 3's. Attempted 174 FG total.
#21 Simons (6'2") averaging 15.9 Pts per game, 5.6 rebounds. 38% on 3's. Scored 12 Pts last game 5-12 FG, 2-5 on 3's. Attempted 210 FG total
#05 Holland (5'11") averaging 13.7 Pts per game, 5.1 rebounds. 40% on 3s. 83 total assists. Scored 16 Pts last game. Attempted 145 FG total.
#04 Wedin (5'9") averaging 12.5 Pts per game. 48% on 3s, 52-105 on 3 pointers. Scored 17 Pts last game, 4-6 on 3's. Attempted 134 FG total.
#24 Simonich (5'10") is the 5th starter and averages 6.2 Pts. per game.
3 Main Subs #33 Ferguson (6'3") 6.6 rebounds, 22 min. avg., #13 Moe (6'1") 15 min. avg., #20 Rathbun (6'0") 14 min avg. per game.
SMC averages 40 rebounds per game.
Keys and considerations to game:
1. Get 2 of their 4 difference makers in foul trouble #23, #21, #05, #04.
2. Must guard the same 4 players from the 3 point line. #23, #21, #05, and some one needs to stick with #04 Wedin like glue from the 3 point line.
3. SMC has 4 very good rebounders #23, #33, #21, #05. We need to block them out and all the Zags need to hit the boards.
4. Zags need to come out of the gate fast and maintain. SMC scores quickly and in bunches, since 4 of their starters can bury you on the 3s.
5. SMC in their first 4 WCC games has shown a potent high scoring offense.
6. SMC gets good minutes from their bench, however point wise their production is minimal. #33 Ferguson is a good rebounder though.
7. Zags have more depth on the bench and they all are capable of scoring.
8. This could be a high scoring game so the Zags will likely have to score more points than their first 3 games, if they plan on winning this one.
9. All 5 of SMC starters are good free throw shooters, though our starters have the edge.
10. For what ever reason the last 2 road games all of our starters struggled on offense on one night. This looks like one of those games where all five ZAG starters might need show up on offense.
11. Zags need to stay healthy in practice this week, and come into Thursdays game dialed in with plenty of PEP.
Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Yesterday at 10:42 PM.
-
you need to list the weights........
-
Sylean you can plug in St. Mary Women Basketball, and when it comes up hit on roster. The roster gives a nice big picture of their basketball team. I gave you all the jersey numbers above feel free to look them up if your really interested young lady.
-
I have not fully reviewed the St. Mary's stats so far, so my analysis of the St. Mary's game will have to wait until later in the week.
I did watch the 4th quarter of the St. Mary's vs Santa Clara game and based on that quarter, this is not your daddy's St. Mary's team. Gone is the rough and tumble game in the key. Today's St. Mary's ran a spread offense with almost nobody in the key. They let their players go one and one against their opposition and it really was an up and down quarter with nobody playing defense. Kind of "just score already and give me the ball" type of game.
My concern with this game is through four (4) WCC games, St. Marys has scored 85, 85, 86 and 95 points. In their WCC games, Gonzaga has dropped way down off their scoring average, only scoring 62, 55 & 57 in their three wins. While St. Marys wins were against the bottom three (3) WCC teams plus Santa Clara, GUs wins were against all mid-pack teams.
My fellow posters tell me that CLF is trying to slow the games down and they are not worried with the drop off in offensive production.
My concern is if GU's defense can hold St. Mary's to 50-55% of their typical WCC offensive production. This is what they will have to do if they want to win by only scoring 50-60 points themselves. The last couple of games, the lady zags have been passing up wide open 8-10 foot shots from the elbow to make the extra pass which frequently has not lead to a better shot. Against a run and gun team, I am not confident we can score enough points to stay with them or keep them from scoring enough points to not beat us in our slow down offense.
Will be interesting to see what CLF comes up with for Thursday. I think the game plans used this weekend will not cut it against this year's iteration of St. Mary's.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules