Thread: Mark Few Coaching Milestone

Coach Few has 583 wins on his resume. There is a distinct possibility that hell reach the 600 wins milestone this season. Wow!
https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...ark-few-1.html
I think undefeated conference regular season and WCC tourney win would be right at 600. Celebrating in Vegas would be perfect.
Zags have 15 games left in WCC conference play. Probably 2 games in WCC tourney and then at least 1 in the NCAA tourney.
That's a minimum of 18 chances to win 17 games.
Should notch #600 in the WCC final or round 1 of the dance. There are currently 106 coaches with 600+ wins (39 in D1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o..._with_600_wins
Heres another cool stat. Coach Few is second all time in win %.
Hes at 82.6, the leader is at 83.3. Unfortunately first place is unobtainable this year, even if Gonzaga won out.
https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...ch-career.html