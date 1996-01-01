Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Mark Few Coaching Milestone

    former1dog
    Coach Few has 583 wins on his resume. There is a distinct possibility that hell reach the 600 wins milestone this season. Wow!

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...ark-few-1.html
    ZagsObserver
    Coach Few has 583 wins on his resume. There is a distinct possibility that he’ll reach the 600 wins milestone this season. Wow!

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...ark-few-1.html
    I’d say in all likelihood.
    bdmiller7
    I think undefeated conference regular season and WCC tourney win would be right at 600. Celebrating in Vegas would be perfect.
    zagzilla
    Zags have 15 games left in WCC conference play. Probably 2 games in WCC tourney and then at least 1 in the NCAA tourney.

    That's a minimum of 18 chances to win 17 games.

    Should notch #600 in the WCC final or round 1 of the dance. There are currently 106 coaches with 600+ wins (39 in D1)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o..._with_600_wins

    ZZ
    23dpg
    Heres another cool stat. Coach Few is second all time in win %.
    Hes at 82.6, the leader is at 83.3. Unfortunately first place is unobtainable this year, even if Gonzaga won out.

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...ch-career.html
