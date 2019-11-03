-
GAME THREAD: Pepperdine @ GU - 1. 04. 2020
TIME / TV: 7:00pm PST / ESPN2 . Announcers: Dve Flemming & Dan Dickau
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
Zags won the last meeting with Pepperdine, 100 - 74, on 3/11/19 in the WCC tournament, extending their winning streak vs. the Waves to 37 games. Waves last victory in Spokane was 1998.
Summary GU Game Notes: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/3/men...-saturday.aspx
Media Packet- GU: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/3//MBB17.pdf
Media Packet - PEP: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...04notesGON.pdf
LIVE STATS https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
See this thread for statistical comparisons of Zags / Waves: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
Have fun !
