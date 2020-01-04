Thread: Waves vs. Zags: Head to Head

-
Waves vs. Zags: Head to Head
First conference home game and it's Pepperdine (7-8). The Waves are on a two game losing streak, including a loss to bottom-of-the-barrel San Jose St. by fifteen. They did give Pacific a run this week at home, losing by just three points. Earlier in the season they nearly beat Arizona, losing by just two points. Head scratcher. They have a few wins against Big Sky teams and the like, but don't have any marquee wins.
KenPom ranks them at #174 (offense #84, defense #296), some 44 spots overall better than Portland. Here's the tale of the tape:
source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...ogs-2020-01-04
The Zags overshadow the Waves in every category in the above table, including the four factors to winning basketball. Analyzing their numbers, I'm trying find something they do well. A #84 offense isn't too shabby, but their defensive efficiency is pretty bad. Opponent effective FG% is above 50%, and they apparently don't rebound very well. They don't block shots or steal very well either, from the numbers.
On the other hand, they shoot 40% of their shots from 3, one that the Zags seem to have difficulty defending. They also make their free throws, and do it VERY VERY WELL. Pepperdine's free throw average on the season is 85%!
Bart Torvik's T-Rank site predicts a 23 point win, 97-74.
Last edited by caduceus; Today at 03:06 AM.
Reason: Forgot to credit source.
