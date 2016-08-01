Thread: Suggs "Zags Up," Announces Gonzaga Commit. . .

There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Back to Jalen- once he comes, he’ll have the same chance to integrate into the culture and community. He seems like a nice kid and my impression is that he’ll represent the Zag community greatly. I trust the staff to look for such qualities as well, and so far they have a pretty good track record
Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that, and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family, helped you decide to come here. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.
I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second thought. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!
Someone that deserves a lot of credit is Geno Crandall...I've read several articles saying that his connections in Minnesota really opened the doors to Jalen's recruitment and helped lead to Gonzaga knowing of Jalen's interest. While Geno was only a Zag for a year I constantly seen him promoting the Zags on Twitter. This would be great for the Zags to establish strong connections in Minnesota because the state has been producing a lot of high end talent in recent years.
Have Strawther, Harris, and Suggs played 5-5 ball together before (preferably on the same team), and if so is there any known video of it happening? I'm expecting some major synergism next year from our freshman, I'm hoping Ayayi and the current frosh can really gel with them (or vice versa).
Extremely excited about Jalen Suggs' commitment to GU. The guy controls the game like NWG, but is 3 inches taller, a better shooter and a much more explosive athlete at the same point in their development. How can anyone watch highlights like these and not be over the moon about this commitment (even with the overseas risk that every top 20 kid has...as Suggs may have been open about it, but every one of those top ranked kids have been exploring the option).
A comment I made earlier may be an ignorant one that was gracefully ignored, but Suggs mentioned wanting to help recruit Banchero and Holmgren to play here. They are juniors, so unless they are reclassifying, the tea leaves suggest to me that he is planning for two years with GU (although I wouldn’t anticipate him staying if he gets a lot of positive NBA draft feedback after a year).
I know this is a Suggs thread, but it says a lot about Dom that he helped bring a guy in whom he will be competing with for minutes. Because of his character and work ethic, Dom is already one of my favorite Zags as a person, and he hasn’t set foot on the floor (and he is a heck of a player, to boot)