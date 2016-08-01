Page 6 of 6 FirstFirst ... 23456
Thread: Suggs "Zags Up," Announces Gonzaga Commit. . .

    Quote Originally Posted by tinfoilzag View Post
    Fantastic news.

    In his reveal I think he spoke honestly about where he was in his career decisions and had a professional approach to the business of college basketball. That's all you can ask for and I don't understand the blow back. When you get recruits ranked top 10 in the nation, it comes with some pageantry.

    There are no sure things with these kids so just enjoy the potential for now.

    3 players committed listed in the ESPN Top 100 for 2020. GU is now ranked the 7th overall recruiting class. It's just amazing.
    Exactly! I'm super excited about Suggs! He made a fantastic choice, and I appreciate his honesty. Much better than simply disappearing on the eve of the first game of the season.
    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    This is not - at all - directed at Suggs, or any other player coming out of high school signed with us or anyone else, just generally speaking, I get more excited about the Sr. Grad transfers we have had lately than the one and done possibilities (we've only had one real frosh do it).

    The one and dones are awfully young, awfully hyped, and awfully close to "pro" before even signing.

    The grad transfers are much more grown men - relative - college grads, proven, and grateful for the huge opportunity.

    That has nothing to do with Suggs, at all. More of a compliment to the wonderful "men" who came through the door for years now.
    The Gonzaga coaching staff has done a remarkable job with roster construction over the past few years. They have landed a good mix of players who were destined to develop on campus for 3-5 years (Pangos, Bell, Perkins, Melson, Kispert, Hachimura) with players who were destined to be shorter term players (Sabonis, Collins). They have recruited good players straight out of high school, but mixed in excellent veterans from the transfer market (Williams-Goss, Clare), and a strong pipeline of international talent. I don’t think Gonzaga could build a sustainable Top Ten program with recruits from just one source. This next class will have the best high school talent in program history. The class after that might have more grad tranfers.
    There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
    Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
    -12-21-2012    -
    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    This is not - at all - directed at Suggs, or any other player coming out of high school signed with us or anyone else, just generally speaking, I get more excited about the Sr. Grad transfers we have had lately than the one and done possibilities (we've only had one real frosh do it).

    The one and dones are awfully young, awfully hyped, and awfully close to "pro" before even signing.

    The grad transfers are much more grown men - relative - college grads, proven, and grateful for the huge opportunity.

    That has nothing to do with Suggs, at all. More of a compliment to the wonderful "men" who came through the door for years now.
    I love ‘em all, but in addition to being more mature and polished, there is something uniquely special about most of the transfers (not just grad) we’ve had in recent history. Byron, JW3, Nigel, McClellan, Geno, Matthews et al... I take a strange amount of satisfaction from seeing players McClellan and Geno continuing to support and rep GU after they’ve gone, despite being on the team a shorter time. If I’m not mistaken, Nigel still returns to Spokane to give back to the community. It’s really special.

    Back to Jalen- once he comes, he’ll have the same chance to integrate into the culture and community. He seems like a nice kid and my impression is that he’ll represent the Zag community greatly. I trust the staff to look for such qualities as well, and so far they have a pretty good track record
    Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that, and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family, helped you decide to come here. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.

    I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second thought. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Someone that deserves a lot of credit is Geno Crandall...I've read several articles saying that his connections in Minnesota really opened the doors to Jalen's recruitment and helped lead to Gonzaga knowing of Jalen's interest. While Geno was only a Zag for a year I constantly seen him promoting the Zags on Twitter. This would be great for the Zags to establish strong connections in Minnesota because the state has been producing a lot of high end talent in recent years.


    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.

    I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second look. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Well said, Reborn.
    Have Strawther, Harris, and Suggs played 5-5 ball together before (preferably on the same team), and if so is there any known video of it happening? I'm expecting some major synergism next year from our freshman, I'm hoping Ayayi and the current frosh can really gel with them (or vice versa).
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that, and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family, helped you decide to come here. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.

    I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second thought. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Agreed...well said Reborn...Excited to see Suggs play for the Zags.


    And like a fart in the wind, Jazz quickly disappeared, but not before he stunk up the room.

    Quote Originally Posted by OCzag View Post
    I understand your position and think there is something to be said about developing attachments to players who are play multiple years. However, Im not sure GU will turn into a Kentucky or UNC in terms of one and dones and, Im hoping, we Are a hitting a nice sweet spot where we get some Uber talented players consistently. I dont believe its a coincidence that our only FF also had our only one and done - although it also contained a stable of amazing mutli year players too

    Genuinely asking - do you feel that way about the 2017 team? Maybe its because they were the first to get to a FF, but I love all the players on that team, especially Nigel and Zach who only played one year.
    No, I didnt feel that way about the 2017 team. Nigel was here for 2 years (one a RS year) and he being a transfer from UW. I liked ZC fine although wish hed stayed a 2nd year. Ill like Suggs fine too (if he does come to GU). Its just that we know fairly reasonably that Suggs would stay only a year. I dont so much mind grad transfers although I worry about players like Kispert who do well and could get over shadowed by one year players being brought in (kids that put in the time, get good, but dont get to play much due to a revolving door of one year guys). I like seeing GU getting heaps of credit for developing players as opposed to providing a one year home for a kid destined to be a pro. In short, Id get much more excited if Zakharov made the NBA than Suggs (due to Zakharovs development @ GU over time). Stuff like that gets me more juiced than winning a Natty.
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagger View Post
    No, I didn’t feel that way about the 2017 team. Nigel was here for 2 years (one a RS year) and he being a transfer from UW. I liked ZC fine although wish he’d stayed a 2nd year. I’ll like Suggs fine too (if he does come to GU). It’s just that we know fairly reasonably that Suggs would stay only a year. I don’t so much mind grad transfers although I worry about players like Kispert who do well and could get over shadowed by one year players being brought in (kids that put in the time, get good, but don’t get to play much due to a revolving door of one year guys). I like seeing GU getting heaps of credit for developing players as opposed to providing a one year home for a kid destined to be a pro. In short, I’d get much more excited if Zakharov made the NBA than Suggs (due to Zakharov’s development @ GU over time). Stuff like that gets me more juiced than winning a Natty.
    I appreciate your point of view, Zagger, and feel there are others who feel the same way. But honestly, the Gonzaga basketball programe has evolved to the point that winning a national championship is certainly a realistic goal, and that in order to do that Gonzaga will want to recruit the very best athletes that they can, including players who could be a one-and-done type of player. I don't think it's possible to win a national championship with only players who stay 3 or 4 years. I wonder if you are saying that you'd rather Gonzaga be a team who has all 3 and 4 year players and not go beyond the Sweet 16? Were you more excited about the team in the years past when Gonzaga only had players on the team who stayed for at least 3 years and probably more?
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by Alum08 View Post
    Have Strawther, Harris, and Suggs played 5-5 ball together before (preferably on the same team), and if so is there any known video of it happening? I'm expecting some major synergism next year from our freshman, I'm hoping Ayayi and the current frosh can really gel with them (or vice versa).
    Ayayi will do just fine and can get along with anyone. The Frosh will still be learning.
    Extremely excited about Jalen Suggs' commitment to GU. The guy controls the game like NWG, but is 3 inches taller, a better shooter and a much more explosive athlete at the same point in their development. How can anyone watch highlights like these and not be over the moon about this commitment (even with the overseas risk that every top 20 kid has...as Suggs may have been open about it, but every one of those top ranked kids have been exploring the option).
    A comment I made earlier may be an ignorant one that was gracefully ignored, but Suggs mentioned wanting to help recruit Banchero and Holmgren to play here. They are juniors, so unless they are reclassifying, the tea leaves suggest to me that he is planning for two years with GU (although I wouldn’t anticipate him staying if he gets a lot of positive NBA draft feedback after a year).
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I appreciate your point of view, Zagger, and feel there are others who feel the same way. But honestly, the Gonzaga basketball programe has evolved to the point that winning a national championship is certainly a realistic goal, and that in order to do that Gonzaga will want to recruit the very best athletes that they can, including players who could be a one-and-done type of player. I don't think it's possible to win a national championship with only players who stay 3 or 4 years. I wonder if you are saying that you'd rather Gonzaga be a team who has all 3 and 4 year players and not go beyond the Sweet 16? Were you more excited about the team in the years past when Gonzaga only had players on the team who stayed for at least 3 years and probably more?
    You've got to get the one and done stars that can mesh well out of the box, combined with 3 and 4 year, smart and experienced players. The tricky trio has me excited because if they can mesh well right away we'll have a very high ceiling. It might actually be more important for the existing guys to mesh well with them, which should be no issue given their experience integrating new players into the team.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that, and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family, helped you decide to come here. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.

    I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second thought. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    I don't disagree with the broader sentiment welcoming Suggs to the family and i could not be more excited about his commitment. But you really should tone down the virtue signalling just a touch as it can be just as off putting as the negative comments you critique.
    Quote Originally Posted by Mantua View Post
    Ayayi will do just fine and can get along with anyone. The Frosh will still be learning.
    Figuring out playing time will be one of Coach Few’s toughest challenges next year. Suggs seems to have a joy for basketball that, paired with his talent, should be great fun to watch. Julian fills the stat sheet and seems like a good guy in his personal life.

    I know this is a Suggs thread, but it says a lot about Dom that he helped bring a guy in whom he will be competing with for minutes. Because of his character and work ethic, Dom is already one of my favorite Zags as a person, and he hasn’t set foot on the floor (and he is a heck of a player, to boot)
