Thread: Suggs "Zags Up," Announces Gonzaga Commit. . .

Welcome to Gonzaga University, Jalen Suggs. You've made a great choice. Congrats to you and your family for making this well thought-0ut decision, as I am aware that it was a family decision. I believe you will be a great fit here at Gonzaga, and that you'll love not only the team but the university. I'm sure you know that, and that maybe the fact that this is a university that is a lot like a family, helped you decide to come here. AND once a Zag, you'll forever be a Zag and respected and loved as a family member. I know you are a classy young man, and come from a classy family because that's the kind of young men that Coach Few recruits. I am totally excited about you coming here, and can hardly wait to see you in a Zag uniform.



I hope that the "bad" comments that were expressed here do not leave you with the impression that this basketball forum represents how ZagNation feels about you. Like any message board, this one has some people on it who can not be happy unless they spew out something negative. That's the nature of ALL message boards, and honestly, GUBoards is one of the better ones. As in life, focus on the positive ones. Life is full of both positive and negative people, as I'm sure you know; and the intelligent person is the one who focuses on the positive people, and let's the negativity flow past him/her without giving them a second thought. ZagNation is excited about you coming to play here, and welcomes you with open arms. We are excited that you want to be part of this great community. Thank you, and thank your family. Zag Up!!!



Go Zags!!!