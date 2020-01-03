Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Results 51 to 55 of 55

Thread: Suggs "Zags Up," Announces Gonzaga. . .

  1. Today, 08:58 PM #51
    ZagaZags's Avatar
    ZagaZags
    ZagaZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    San Diego, Ca.
    Posts
    7,495

    Default

    I wish Suggs said University of Gonzaga.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 PM #52
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    2,923

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    My only question is whether Suggs is going to be about team if he comes to GU or if he’s going to be about “me” instead. I trust the staff’s judgement but this recruitment has been a little off putting in a way. Can’t blame the kid from figuring out what is best fir him though.

    I think I’m just worn out at this point. Regardless, they need another guard in the class whether Suggs arrives on campus or not

    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Yeah, I’m worn out by Suggs already too. Even if in your heart of hearts you remain willing to go play pro instead of college if a great offer is made, why mention that publicly on national tv... Oh, duh...it’s to get the word out to any possible suitors that he’s all ears if the $ amount is right. Smart move in a very cold calculating kind of way but sure as hell not too respectful of Gonzaga and all his possible future teammates and coaches.

    Get over yourself Jalen Suggs.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:05 PM #53
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    13,998

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagaZags View Post
    I wish Suggs said University of Gonzaga.

    Then he would be "mimicking" someone else. I see what you did there.

    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:05 PM #54
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    rennis is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Woodinville, WA
    Posts
    2,757

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WRHUradio View Post
    I would say that the entire board realizes by now that the Coaching staff is so on top of this that they have Plan's B-C-D thought about months ago. I don't see any negative, while yes there was some grandstanding, it was tasteful and nothing out of the ordinary out of other top 10 player commitment announcements.

    good article
    https://www.twincities.com/2020/01/0...ts-to-gonzaga/
    ^ this. Hey, as fans, let's act like we've been there. (I know we haven't had an official top 10 commit before today, but come on, let's try to pretend like we belong?)

    Welcome to Zagville Mr. Suggs. I hope your stay is fantastic.
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:08 PM #55
    WRHUradio
    WRHUradio is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    64

    Default

    GREAT Video. again, this is like a commercial, regardless of whatever happens, I still feel good about it

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUaFWNI6oac
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules