Thread: Suggs "Zags Up," Announces Gonzaga. . .

Yeah, I’m worn out by Suggs already too. Even if in your heart of hearts you remain willing to go play pro instead of college if a great offer is made, why mention that publicly on national tv... Oh, duh...it’s to get the word out to any possible suitors that he’s all ears if the $ amount is right. Smart move in a very cold calculating kind of way but sure as hell not too respectful of Gonzaga and all his possible future teammates and coaches.
My only question is whether Suggs is going to be about team if he comes to GU or if he’s going to be about “me” instead. I trust the staff’s judgement but this recruitment has been a little off putting in a way. Can’t blame the kid from figuring out what is best fir him though.
I think I’m just worn out at this point. Regardless, they need another guard in the class whether Suggs arrives on campus or not
Get over yourself Jalen Suggs.
