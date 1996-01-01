Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Suggs Announcement On ... Espn2

  Today, 07:09 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,545

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    76 trombones......junior varsity flim flam man.
    That’s uncalled for Jazz. You’re better than that.
  Today, 07:18 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,735

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    That’s uncalled for Jazz. You’re better than that.
    Not at all. The LeBron mimicry on the court, he plagiarized LeBron to south beach line, ick. I need a shower. He’s good, not that good.
  Today, 07:19 PM
    Zagdawg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,159

    Gonzaga receives commitment from Jalen Suggs, highest ranked recruit in program history

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...n-suggs-highe/
  Today, 07:26 PM
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    6,773

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Thats uncalled for Jazz. Youre better than that.
    Negative Nancy is who he is
  Today, 07:28 PM
    Pleasant Peninsula
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    768

    Not at all. The LeBron mimicry on the court, he plagiarized LeBron to south beach line, ick. I need a shower. He’s good, not that good.
    Wait. You got a problem with LeBron? You don't understand why a young player would be emulating him? He's "good, not that good"? Jazz. C'mon. You're becoming the poster everybody always (wrongly) said you were.
  Today, 07:28 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,545

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Not at all. The LeBron mimicry on the court, he plagiarized LeBron to south beach line, ick. I need a shower. He’s good, not that good.
    You called a teenage kid a con man.

    FWIW

    Definition of flimflam artist/man
    informal. : a criminal who steals money from people by tricking them : con man He lost all his money to a flimflam artist/man.
  Today, 07:28 PM
    CDC84
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,149

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    And why are they still fishing? He’s not gonna get more marketable. Is he even a burger boy.

    A big fat Minne-HA-HA.
    Who are they fishing for? Backups. They need to get another point guard on the roster even if Suggs comes. The exposure that he and Harris will gain next year will earn him more money in endorsements than he will ever make overseas. He is a very gifted player, but he's not a healthy Derrick Rose.

    I also wouldn't be surprised if we see Harris jump into the low 20's. Biancardi said he's been playing as good as any prep guard in the country. That Sierra Canyon team that he beat is loaded with pros. For Dom to put 30 on them..........
  Today, 07:29 PM
    zag944
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,361

    Cool seeing him shout out Harris’ birthday and our high level 2021 targets. He left the door open on overseas but he seems like a guy who’ll need to really be blown out of the water by an offer to leave his country and his friends imo
