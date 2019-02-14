WBB: Zags Continue Road Trip at San Diego Saturday

- Gonzaga will look to improve to 14-1 overall on the season Saturday at San Diego. With a win, Gonzaga will post a 14-1 start to the season for the second time in program history and the second-straight season.- The Zags' current 13-1 mark ties for the best start in program history.- GU is currently on an 11-game win streak, the longest of the season so far. The Bulldogs longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.- Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU held steady in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 17 while moving up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 16. It's the highest ranking for the Zags this season. Previously, GU reached it highest ranking in history during the 2018-19 season at No. 12/11.- Saturday will be the seventh time in program history that the Bulldogs have played on Jan. 4. Gonzaga carries an even 3-3 record on the date.This will also be the second time in history GU has played on Jan. 4 during WCC play. Previously, the Zags defeated Pepperdine 73-51 at home on Jan. 4, 2018.- Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity. The Zags average 93.18 percent capacity; that's an average of 5,630 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game.- The Bulldogs also rank inside the top 15 in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 53.4 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank 14th in the nation.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.- San Diego returns four starters and 12 letter winners from last season's squad that finished with a 9-21 overall mark and a 2-16 record in conference play.- This season, the Toreros were selected to finish eighth in the WCC; through three games USD claims a 2-1 overall mark.- The Toreros have nearly matched their overall win mark from a season ago as they carry an 8-6 overall record.- As a team, USD averages 64.6 points per game shooting 38.3 percent from the floor. Myah Pace leads the attack at 12.6 points per game shooting 38.6 percent from the floor, while Madison Pollock adds 12.4 points per game shooting 42.0 percent from the floor.- The Toreros average 37.6 rebounds per game, led by Patricia Brossmann with 6.6 boards per outing.- San Diego is one of only three teams in the WCC to limit its opponent to under 60 points per game. The Toreros average a 59.4 scoring defense while Gonzaga (53.4) and BYU (57.5) are the only other two teams to limit opponents to 60 points or less.- Three-point shooting is not San Diego's forte as the Toreros rank last in the conference in three-point shooting percentage at 24.1. Rather, San Diego takes 80.2 percent of its attempts inside-the-arc. The Toreros are 295-for-706 in attempts inside-the-arc, which equates to 41.7 percent shooting.24-8, Gonzaga leads18-15, Gonzaga leads3-0, Gonzaga leadsGonzaga won 64-60 at USD (1/5/87)Gonzaga won 71-44 in Spokane (2/14/19)Gonzaga, Won 7Currently, Gonzaga ranks 14th in the nation in scoring defense at 53.4 points per game. This season alone, Gonzaga has limited six opponents to 50 points or fewer and 12 opponents to under 60 points. Against BYU, Gonzaga limited the Cougars to 43 points, the fewest scored by a WCC opponent since Gonzaga limited BYU to just 37 points in Spokane on Feb. 24, 2018.With her fifth assists of the afternoon against Portland on Dec. 29, Jessie Loera moved into seventh all-time in career assists with 356. Loera surpassed Robin Allen (355, 1984-88). Loera now has 359 career assists after dishing out three assists at BYU on Jan. 4, and she is 35 assists shy of sixth place.As of Jan. 3, Katie Campbell leads the WCC and ranks second nationally in three-point shooting percentage, shooting a killer 51.6 percent from long range. The senior guard finished 3-of-4 from long range Thursday at BYU and is now 32-of-62 this season from behind-the-arc. Campbell averages 2.3 made threes per game.