GU Unit of Game end of Pre-Conference Data
Through the end of the pre conference schedule
1,480 votes were cast
Kispert ended up with 345 total votes cast for him
Petrusev ended up with 343 votes cast for him
Woolridge ended up with 255 votes cast for him
Ayayi ended up with 237 votes cast for him
Tille ended up with 154 votes cast for him
Gilder had 101 votes
Timme with 21 vottes
Other with 16 votes
Watson with 5 votes
Few with 3 votes
TOP VOTE GETTING GAMES
Kispert collected 107 votes or 92% of all votes cast for the game against Alabama State
Kispert collected 98 votes or 86% of all votes cast for the North Carolina Game
Tille collected 82 votes or 56% of all votes cast for the UW game
Woolridge collected 82 votes or 97% of all votes cast for the Detroit Mercy Game
Ayayi collected 70 votes or 75% of all votes cast for the Texas Southern Game
TOP FIRST AND SECOND PLACE VOTE GETTERS PER GAME
Petrusev collected 5 First place winning votes and 1 second place for a total of 6 games he was either first or second
Kispert collected 4 first place winning votes and 2 second place for a total of 6 games he was either first or second
Ayayi collected no first place winning votes and 5 second place for a total of 5 games he was either first or second
Tille collected 2 first place winning votes and 1 second place For a total of 3 games he was either first or second
Woolridge collected 1 first place winning vote and 2 second place for a total of 3 games he was either first or second
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few