Thread: Spy's Revenge (post about Kai Sotto)

"The other new name in the ESPN 100 is Kai Sotto, a 7-footer from the Philippines who is already a bit of an international sensation. While there are some questions about his amateur status for next year, Sotto is now enrolled at the Skill Factory in Atlanta and the focal point of its prep team. His talent is undeniable as he is skilled with extremely soft hands and touch while also possessing the passing instinct and overall basketball IQ to match. Whether he ever plays college basketball remains to be seen, but he is undeniably one of the top available prospects playing in the United States and a player who is likely to continue climbing this list as the season goes on."