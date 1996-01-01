Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Spy's Revenge (post about Kai Sotto)

  1. Today, 10:31 AM #1
    Markburn1
    Default Spy's Revenge (post about Kai Sotto)

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...spect-rankings

    "The other new name in the ESPN 100 is Kai Sotto, a 7-footer from the Philippines who is already a bit of an international sensation. While there are some questions about his amateur status for next year, Sotto is now enrolled at the Skill Factory in Atlanta and the focal point of its prep team. His talent is undeniable as he is skilled with extremely soft hands and touch while also possessing the passing instinct and overall basketball IQ to match. Whether he ever plays college basketball remains to be seen, but he is undeniably one of the top available prospects playing in the United States and a player who is likely to continue climbing this list as the season goes on."
    Last edited by GoZags; Today at 11:02 AM. Reason: Clarify topic of post
  2. Today, 10:44 AM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Please explain.

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...spect-rankings

    "The other new name in the ESPN 100 is Kai Sotto, a 7-footer from the Philippines who is already a bit of an international sensation. While there are some questions about his amateur status for next year, Sotto is now enrolled at the Skill Factory in Atlanta and the focal point of its prep team. His talent is undeniable as he is skilled with extremely soft hands and touch while also possessing the passing instinct and overall basketball IQ to match. Whether he ever plays college basketball remains to be seen, but he is undeniably one of the top available prospects playing in the United States and a player who is likely to continue climbing this list as the season goes on."
  3. Today, 10:45 AM #3
    Grand Valley Zag
    He' still here, just under different names. I'm pretty confident I know one of them.
  4. Today, 10:48 AM #4
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Grand Valley Zag View Post
    He' still here, just under different names. I'm pretty confident I know one of them.
    Na, he’d by flushed out with a single post.
  5. Today, 10:59 AM #5
    StatZag19
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Na, he’d by flushed out with a single post.
    Agree with Jazz here. Spy's prose and style on these boards are easy to pick out. Much like Jazz gets flack for his comments at times. Just for clarification, I'm not comparing the 2.
  6. Today, 11:09 AM #6
    Grand Valley Zag
    He knows that, so he's careful. The most notable thing was how often he posted. He now posts less frequently and spreads his posts over different user names. Totally cool with me if you all disagree though.

    I have no interest in flushing him out.
  7. Today, 11:10 AM #7
    Markburn1
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Please explain.
    Spy claimed this guy would be recruited by Gonzaga a couple years ago. I, along with a lot of other folks were downplaying his talent. Spy's posts on this guy actually got international attention, some going as far as saying Gonzaga was actively recruiting Sotto based on his posts on this site. It was hilarious stuff at the time.

    Now...Spy's revenge.
  8. Today, 11:12 AM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    Agree with Jazz here. Spy's prose and style on these boards are easy to pick out. Much like Jazz gets flack for his comments at times. Just for clarification, I'm not comparing the 2.
    Damning with faint praise? HNY
  9. Today, 11:13 AM #9
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Spy claimed this guy would be recruited by Gonzaga a couple years ago. I, along with a lot of other folks were downplaying his talent. Spy's posts on this guy actually got international attention, some going as far as saying Gonzaga was actively recruiting Sotto from his posts on this site. It was hilarious stuff at the time.

    Now...Spy's revenge.
    With respect to Spy, it's kinda like Montezuma's.....
  10. Today, 11:18 AM #10
    Markburn1
    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...ighlight=sotto

    Here's one of Spy's threads.
  11. Today, 11:22 AM #11
    Bouldin4Prez
    I honestly hadn't thought of Spy in forever, so I did a quick google search and found this gem. I have never seen someone throw out safe space and snowflakes to so many people while simultaneously be freaking out behind a computer screen about comments made on a sports message board.

    https://247sports.com/college/boise-...ard-141057109/

    I apologize for derailing this thread about Kai Sotto. He looks like a nice talent, hope the Zags take a look at him. Have we had a player from the Philippines before?
