Thread: Gonzaga's defense: an area of concern?

  Today, 10:27 AM #1
    CDC84
    CDC84
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,144

    Default Gonzaga's defense: an area of concern?

    Before the Portland game last night Seth Greenberg said in the studio that the one weakness with this team is their ball screen defense. Teams are canning way too many threes, and GU allows too much dribble penetration at times. GU currently is at #63 nationally in defensive efficiency at kenpom.com, but they were in the 70's, before last night's game.

    One thing that is very clear is that Petrusev and Timme, especially, do not possess the defensive versatility that last year's big men did. They are frankly bad in ball screen situations, and teams are taking advantage of it. Although Tillie can block shots, he isn't what I would call a great one on one defender. He has also been injured. Funny enough, the best defender of the bunch - as others have noted - is Anton Watson, but he's been injured most of the season, and he's the 4th man in the rotation.

    We all know the correlation between having offensive and defensive balance and winning national titles. You pretty much have to be in top 20 in both categories. Ideally in the top 10, but this team's offense is #1 in the nation, so I think they can get away with being, say, 17th in defensive efficiency. But they need to get better. With GU likely landing a top 3 seed and being able to play their first NCAA games in Spokane, a sweet 16 seems likely. But to get beyond that, they need to toughen up the D.

    Any suggestions or ideas about how Gonzaga can get better on defense given their personnel?? I will tell you this....Few said on his coaches show recently that he feels Woolridge is as good of an on ball defender as he's had.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:39 AM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,224

    Default

    Sorry to bring bad news to the thread but we were actually #50 before Portland game. We went down considerably actually

    EDIT: the Defense is a huge concern
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:49 AM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    877

    Default

    Unfortunately, it looked at times last night like one-armed Anton was better on D than his two-armed peers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:56 AM #4
    Ladyzag12
    Ladyzag12
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    183

    Default

    Of our most similar profiles (most similar historic teams) on Torvik, none of those teams made it past the elite 8. This is such a down year in college basketball that it reminds me of UCONN's last title and the Duke-Butler championship. Our biggest problem on defense is actually our guards. If you notice on ball screens, if the ball handler gets going downhill, most of our guards are following downhill, instead of just letting the big take the driver. That leaves the screener completely wide open and leads to either an open shot or an easy reversal. Our perimeter defense is pretty atrocious mostly because our guys get lazy and make mental mistakes. You will often see Ayayi ball watching on the help side, and then get completely caught off guard when the ball gets to the weakside for an open three. You will see Gilder miss switches, and you also see himself put himself in an area where can't do anything in help defense (he can't get back to his original guy he is helping off of and he isn't close enough to prevent penetration). Honestly the only guy who consistently tries hard out of our perimeter players is Corey and he is limited laterally. We don't have a true rim protector that makes it hard to score at the basket if Tillie isn't playing. And often we are asking Timme especially, but also Petrusev to come out way to far to hedge on pick and rolls giving their lack of mobility.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:14 AM #5
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,750

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    Any suggestions or ideas about how Gonzaga can get better on defense given their personnel?? I will tell you this....Few said on his coaches show recently that he feels Woolridge is as good of an on ball defender as he's had.
    thanks for the post CDC, agree it's a concern and for why you stated.

    it's also an opportunity.

    since teams have shown they can attack our bigs with the ball screen and other ways, Zags know it's coming and can adjust. In more than one 2nd half this season, Few has changed the D to protect the screen roll defense, and it has fueled nice runs and allowed the Zags to score in spurts and bunches as long as they rebound. the personnel in those schemes appears important, and it's included some zone D and also pressure packages which take time off the shot clock, among other things

    so one idea is already employed: changing D to disrupt screen/roll rhythm after allowing it to flourish (not intentionally I'm sure)

    another thing is to attack the other team's bigs with ours on O, make them have to work hard on that end checking Petro and Tillie and Timme in the paint, put some fouls on them, slow them down and put pressure on those other bigs and give ours something to feel good about becasue they must know other teams are attacking them

    Maybe Zags can become a 40 minute defensive dominant team to appease kenpom, I don't know, but short of that becasue of personnel, Zags can still dominate on D in spurts by creating turnovers (which they've done) and running hard off of them and D boards to create easy buckets in transition. The 2nd half spurts have seen a lot of that. Shutting teams down for 40? maybe it will evolve. defenses can definitely improve over a season, no doubt, but maybe the Zags don't have to as long as they score well off of their transition opportunities. Clark Kellogg's old 'spurtability' thing, this team has shown some of that, doing it really well but just for stretches
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:17 AM #6
    bartruff1
    bartruff1
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,279

    Default

    No yet....there is plenty of time to improve and the coaching and the skills are there.....Few knows how to win in March...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:21 AM #7
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    877

    Default

    Now just have to figure out how to win in April
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:48 AM #8
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,447

    Default

    GU's defense isn't the best, but the free throw percentages is the one wish I wish for at night.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

