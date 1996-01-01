Thread: Gonzaga's defense: an area of concern?

Before the Portland game last night Seth Greenberg said in the studio that the one weakness with this team is their ball screen defense. Teams are canning way too many threes, and GU allows too much dribble penetration at times. GU currently is at #63 nationally in defensive efficiency at kenpom.com, but they were in the 70's, before last night's game.
One thing that is very clear is that Petrusev and Timme, especially, do not possess the defensive versatility that last year's big men did. They are frankly bad in ball screen situations, and teams are taking advantage of it. Although Tillie can block shots, he isn't what I would call a great one on one defender. He has also been injured. Funny enough, the best defender of the bunch - as others have noted - is Anton Watson, but he's been injured most of the season, and he's the 4th man in the rotation.
We all know the correlation between having offensive and defensive balance and winning national titles. You pretty much have to be in top 20 in both categories. Ideally in the top 10, but this team's offense is #1 in the nation, so I think they can get away with being, say, 17th in defensive efficiency. But they need to get better. With GU likely landing a top 3 seed and being able to play their first NCAA games in Spokane, a sweet 16 seems likely. But to get beyond that, they need to toughen up the D.
Any suggestions or ideas about how Gonzaga can get better on defense given their personnel?? I will tell you this....Few said on his coaches show recently that he feels Woolridge is as good of an on ball defender as he's had.