If malicious software on the pirate app gets inside your wireless network, it may try to infect other devices connected to your network. That could put at risk the computer you use for sensitive transactions like online banking or shopping. It could also expose your photos and other personal information. The malware could allow hackers to:- Steal your credit card information and sell it to other hackers on the dark web.- Steal the log in credentials for sites you shop on and go on a spending spree.- Steal the log in credentials for your bank account and steal your money.- Use your computer to commit crimes.