Thread: Other Games - Friday - 01. 03. 2019

Other Games - Friday - 01. 03. 2019
Wisconsin @ #5 Ohio State . 4:00pm FS1
Northern Kentucky @ Detroit Mercy 4:00pm
Georgetown @ Seton Hall . 6:00pm . FS1
Prep Basketball
Patrick School (NJ) vs. Sierra Canyon (CA) . 6:00pm ESPN2 .
2020 recruit Jalen Suggs is scheduled to announce his post-HS destination at the half
