Thread: Post game radio GU-UP

Hudson and Morrison: Top ranked Bulldogs receive a scare but hang on to beat the Pilots 85-72. The Bulldogs got off to a great start, it was 18-7 and it was kind of like the Bulldogs thought the game was over. But UP had more pizzazz, more energy and they went into the half with the lead. Tillie was only 1-4 in the first half, but he finished with 22. GU really cranked up the defense, they were minus 4 on the boards at half and frankly the game was up for grabs at 3 minutes plus.
Morrison said UP looked way better than they did last year. GU did enough on the glass in the second half to finish plus three at 36-33. Only 6 bench points for GU tonight as all 5 starters finished in double figures: Tillie 22,Kispert 18, Wollridge 15, Ayayi 13 and Petrusev with 11. UP did shoot 52% from the field and made 8-13 from three. GU only 8-25 from three and only 11 for 23 at the line, a miserable 48%. 14 TO's really hurt UP and the Zags were solid with the ball tonight, only 4 turnovers.
Roger Powell: It's league play and everyone is 0-0, You gotta give it to Portland they were after the loose balls, they made the threes and they really put us on our heels ion the 1st half. We were up by almost 20 late in the second half, they did a good job of adjusting, they just had to wake up. Without Killian it would be tough, he's really coming around for us and Anton was good, he got some rebounds for us. You know his shoulder popped out again and he came back in and showed some grit and heart.
Woolridge made three more threes tonight, when he catches the ball in rhythm you think it's going in. Whenever you have this ranking on you you are going to get their best, Portland did it tonight and Pepperdine is going to do it Saturday night.
[B]Hudson and Morrison[/B . It wasn't easy tonight. After trailing at the half GU outscored UP 50-30 in the second half. It was as loud here tonight as it has been since they beat us in 2014. They did not fold their tents. The Bulldogs thought they were going to fold their tents and go home early in the first half. They were down 11 early and they fought back. Morrison noted every team is going to have its ups and downs but these are all Div. 1 players and they can get you at any time if you are not on your game. Hudson noted Woolridge is really playing some great basketball of late. 15 and 7 tonight with zero turnovers. When Tillie is on the floor the Bulldogs just look better. He leadership, his offensive smarts and his defensive ability just makes the Zags better.
Petrusev: The number 1 team in the country is going to get that effort from the opponent every night and we did not come out and play like we could. Coach really got on us at half time and we really cranked up the defense in the 2nd half. Every time we have have Tillie on the floor we just want to use him as much as we can, the way he spaces the floor and the way he passes the ball, he just makes us better. I think it was a wake up call for us to be ready for everyone, including at the start of the game.
Hudson laughed because Morrison told Petrusev his free throws are coming off his hand funny and that's the problem. If the ball is coming off your palm that is not the way to shoot a free throw and Hudson wondered if Petrusev heard what Morrison was saying, as AMMO was one of the greatest players in GU history and Petrusev is a learning sophomore. Then Hudson and Morrison were laughing as they discussed it. It was something that came up while the radio was in a commercial break and they got a kick out of it.