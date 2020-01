I actually don't mind hesiter & Company on the broadcast typically. I don't know if that's who had the call tonight because I could not access the stream no matter how hard I tried. I resorted to my Sirius XM radio (have a 3 month free trial) where I got to listen to Hudson and Ammo. Talk about a jump up in quality! I was sitting in my car listening to the start of the 2nd half and then the zags went on their 16-0 run. Needless to say, I'll be sitting in my car on Saturday regardless of stream issuesNice win zags! Way to fight through some adversity.Bummed to hear the news about Watson. I'm sure their taking Dr's advice. Have to start wondering if shutting down for the year (or at least until march?) makes most sense now. Did not see last two games but based on reports does not sound like he is helping much out there.