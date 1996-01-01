Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Who is this 'coach' on our bench?

    Default Who is this 'coach' on our bench?

    I'm going to try and grab a pic if I can, but they showed a closeup of him once, and haven't seen him again for like 20 minutes.

    He is a white guy, dark/black hair, very full beard. I initially thought he was just keeping stats (clipboard on his lap, and he was definitely keeping notes or stats or something), but then I saw him yelling things at/to our guys, and occassionally pointing things out on the floor. That made me think he was more than a stat-keeper.

    Anyone?
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Funny - I was wondering the same thing... commencing the Googling...
    Jorge Sanz

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-brings-uniqu/
    Thank you!
    Thank you!


    And how you been man?!? Long time, no see (or talk!).
