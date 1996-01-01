Thread: Who is this 'coach' on our bench?

Who is this 'coach' on our bench?
I'm going to try and grab a pic if I can, but they showed a closeup of him once, and haven't seen him again for like 20 minutes.
He is a white guy, dark/black hair, very full beard. I initially thought he was just keeping stats (clipboard on his lap, and he was definitely keeping notes or stats or something), but then I saw him yelling things at/to our guys, and occassionally pointing things out on the floor. That made me think he was more than a stat-keeper.
Anyone?
Allow myself to introduce....myself...