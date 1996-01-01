Thread: USD beat Portland 74-55 Tonight

-
USD beat Portland 74-55 Tonight
#10 Pace (5'11") was 6-13 FG tonight and scored 20 points. Averaging 12.6 pts per game. Has 48 assists on the year. Has attempted 158 FG on year.
#11 Pollack (6'1") was 10-12 FG tonight and scored 20 points. Averaging 12.4 pts per game. Has attempted 162 FG on year.
#15 Soares (6'1") was 8-12 FG tonight and scored 18 points. Averaging 8.4 points per game. She plays center and is a big girl.
#34 Brossmann (6'0") was 5-7 FG tonight and scored 11 points. Averaging 11 point per game. She plays forward.
#23 Edwards (5'8") is averaging 8.4 points per game and has 56 assists on year.
#32 Hunter (6'0") played 37 minutes tonight.
#10 Pace and #11 Pollack make by far the most FG attempts on their team.
Yes San Diego hammered Portland tonight 74-55. This is the same Portland team that lead us for the whole game with the exception of the last 3 minutes of the game in the Kennel. So Lady Zags get a good night sleep and be ready for San Diego.
San Diego weather Friday low 50 high 69, Saturday low 48 high 68
Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Yesterday at 11:09 PM.
-
You're gonna wear yourself out panicking about every upcoming opponent. Pepperdine beat USD by 16 in Malibu about a week ago and Washington beat them by 18 @ San Diego about 2 1/2 weeks ago (I watched that game, and it really wasn't even that close; other than Pace USD was just not good). I think the GU vs. UP game was an anomaly, there's no reason GU shouldn't take care of business in this one. They've beaten much better teams this year.
For those 4 players you listed, they all scored almost double their season scoring average. The likelihood of that happening again is very slim. None of them are hitting 50% of their shots during the season, several of them are below 40%. As a team they shoot .383, which is atrocious. They hit 55% tonight, almost 20% above their average. Also Portland scored 4 points in the 3rd quarter. I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict none of these things happen on Saturday. Oh, Portland turned the ball over 26 times. If GU can avoid doing that they should be okay.
-
-
Keep having fun hyping up every GU opponent as the best thing ever.
-
ZAB,
Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
Kick rocks Huskie fan.
Attack or dispute the post or support your post, but personnel attacks on individual posters are not needed.
Common message board etiquette.
Thank you,
ZagDad
-
ZD the ranter of ranters and instigator of instigators that is the pot calling the kettle black.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules