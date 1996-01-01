Thread: News Flash: USD beats Portland 74-55 Tonight

-
You're gonna wear yourself out panicking about every upcoming opponent. Pepperdine beat USD by 16 in Malibu about a week ago and Washington beat them by 18 @ San Diego about 2 1/2 weeks ago (I watched that game, and it really wasn't even that close; other than Pace USD was just not good). I think the GU vs. UP game was an anomaly, there's no reason GU shouldn't take care of business in this one. They've beaten much better teams this year.
For those 4 players you listed, they all scored almost double their season scoring average. The likelihood of that happening again is very slim. None of them are hitting 50% of their shots during the season, several of them are below 40%. As a team they shoot .383, which is atrocious. They hit 55% tonight, almost 20% above their average. Also Portland scored 4 points in the 3rd quarter. I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict none of these things happen on Saturday. Oh, Portland turned the ball over 26 times. If GU can avoid doing that they should be okay.
