Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: News Flash: USD beats Portland 74-55 Tonight

  1. Today, 09:00 PM #1
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    563

    Default

    ---- --- -------
    Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Today at 10:04 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:23 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    9,647

    Default

    You're gonna wear yourself out panicking about every upcoming opponent. Pepperdine beat USD by 16 in Malibu about a week ago and Washington beat them by 18 @ San Diego about 2 1/2 weeks ago (I watched that game, and it really wasn't even that close; other than Pace USD was just not good). I think the GU vs. UP game was an anomaly, there's no reason GU shouldn't take care of business in this one. They've beaten much better teams this year.

    For those 4 players you listed, they all scored almost double their season scoring average. The likelihood of that happening again is very slim. None of them are hitting 50% of their shots during the season, several of them are below 40%. As a team they shoot .383, which is atrocious. They hit 55% tonight, almost 20% above their average. Also Portland scored 4 points in the 3rd quarter. I'm gonna go out on a limb and predict none of these things happen on Saturday. Oh, Portland turned the ball over 26 times. If GU can avoid doing that they should be okay.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules