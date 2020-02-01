View Poll Results: Gunit of the Game: Portland - 1. 02. 20

Voters
75. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    3 4.00%

  • Petrusev

    0 0%

  • Woolridge

    7 9.33%

  • Tillie

    64 85.33%

  • Ayayi

    1 1.33%

  • Other ( and why. . .)

    0 0%
Thread: GUnit of the Game: @ Portland - 1. 02. 2020

  Yesterday, 08:54 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,939

    GUnit of the Game: @ Portland - 1. 02. 2020

    Down by seven at the half. . .continuing free-throw line woes. . .yet they open the WCC schedule with a win, extending their road winning streak, and defeated a wily and game Portland Pilots squad, by a final score of 85 - 72.

    There are no easy road wins in the WCC, especially when "Zags" are stitched on the front of the visitor's jerseys.

    BOX SCORE: https://gozags.com/sports/mens-baske.../boxscore/7196

    Who is the first player of the game of the new year, fans ?

    ( Sorry for the delay getting the poll up. . .stuff happens )
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 06:59 AM.


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Yesterday, 09:02 PM #2
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,200

    Default

    TILLIE! As Killian goes, so go the Zags.
  Yesterday, 09:03 PM #3
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,907

    Default

    Yup. No question. Tillie!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
  Yesterday, 09:05 PM #4
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,083

    Default

    Tillie was the calm to the storm.
  Yesterday, 09:05 PM #5
    amaronizag
    amaronizag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    777

    Default

    Tillie!! He's baaaaack!!!
    Last edited by amaronizag; Yesterday at 09:12 PM. Reason: spelling
  Yesterday, 09:06 PM #6
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,733

    Default

    Without a doubt at all, Tillie. Came out the 2nd half and played the way we need him to play. He gave it his all both on offense and defense. He did play great D.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 09:06 PM #7
    Bocco's Avatar
    Bocco
    Bocco is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    in a house, on a hill
    Posts
    27,029

    Default

    Tillie
    The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
  Yesterday, 09:08 PM #8
    Goshzagit's Avatar
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Twin Cities
    Posts
    3,469

    Default

    Tillie. Lead by example. Made some terrific plays on both sides of the court.

    Turned around the team himself, along with more controlled tempo/pacing in 2nd half.

    He was still in game with 90 seconds remaining, up 20, and looked like he tweaked his leg/ankle before being pulled. Hope ok. Should have been pulled 2 mins prior.
  Yesterday, 09:09 PM #9
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,817

    Default

    Woolridge. Took only 7 shots and netted 15 points, in addition to solid “d.”
  Yesterday, 09:09 PM #10
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,106

    Default

    According to the stats, Woolridge played 40 minutes. I thought he sat a little bit at one point, but man, you can't rely on anybody to log those kind of minutes every game. That is a bit disturbing.
  Yesterday, 09:10 PM #11
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,426

    Default

    Tillie for sure tonight..............

    Team was great on TO's, awful on FT's tonight. Worst half of the year, rebounded, both literally and figuratively, in the second half.

    Misses from the charity stripe are going to come back and haunt us in March/April. Got to get the team average up to 70%+, guards average up to 80%+.

    Reckless plays on defense from the Pilots in the second half, lucky no injuries.

    Go ZAGS
  Yesterday, 09:11 PM #12
    Goshzagit's Avatar
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Twin Cities
    Posts
    3,469

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by spike_jr View Post
    According to the stats, Woolridge played 40 minutes. I thought he sat a little bit at one point, but man, you can't rely on anybody to log those kind of minutes every game. That is a bit disturbing.
    Maybe even give him a breather when up 20 and a min or two left, but nope

    Gotta be up 35+ for us to put bench in it seems

    An odd reluctance by Gonzaga compared to other teams
  Yesterday, 09:12 PM #13
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,083

    Default

    Remember the Wildcats!
  Yesterday, 09:18 PM #14
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,095

    Default

    All the starters had respectable games esp Wooly and Tills. I voted for Tillie!
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Yesterday, 09:20 PM #15
    All Weather Fan
    All Weather Fan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    247

    Default

    Tillie - Tillie with an HM to Woolridge !
  Yesterday, 09:20 PM #16
    Goshzagit's Avatar
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Twin Cities
    Posts
    3,469

    Default

    Woolridge been a revelation

    Might be my GUnit for the year so far, yet Killian lead the rally cry in 2nd half.

    The team followed Tillie into battle
  Yesterday, 09:22 PM #17
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,530

    Default

    Tillie by a hair over Woolridge.
    Both were great.
  Yesterday, 09:35 PM #18
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    6,768

    Default

    Kispert
    Shooting kept us within reach first half
    The. First possession second half set tone with blocked shot and recovery so we went down and scored
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  Yesterday, 10:32 PM #19
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is offline Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    8,431

    Default

    Tillie. He was just in a different class that 2nd half!
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #20
    Mantua
    Mantua is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,195

    Default

    Tillie.

    2 for 2 free throws!
    Parlez-vous français?
  Today, 07:29 AM #21
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,701

    Default

    Killian all the way on this one.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 08:06 AM #22
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,109

    Default

    I went with Woolridge. Tillie obviously had a tremendous game, but I have become partial to Ryan.

    Shout out also to Joel. Again, he did a little of everything; scoring, assists, rebounds. He just routinely does this and it all seems to be below everyone's radar. His consistency is amazing.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
  Today, 01:52 PM #23
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,593

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Woolridge. Took only 7 shots and netted 15 points, in addition to solid “d.”
    Woolridge for me too, tho' Killian had an excellent game. Woolridge pulled down 7 boards as well which surprised me when I scanned the box score. I do question why he played all 40 minutes though, as have several other posters. Hopefully the Pepperdine game will allow him to log something like 30 mins or less.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
