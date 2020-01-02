-
NCAA Basketball: Top 25 impact transfers so far in 2019-20 season
2. Ryan Woolridge Gonzaga
2019-20 stats: 10.9 ppg 4.7 rpg 4.7 apg
After four-year starter Josh Perkins graduated, Gonzaga was looking for their next starting point guard. The grad transfer market wasnt deep but North Texas grad transfer Woolridge became available late in the game. It turned out to be an incredible fit, as the 63 guard has become the lead facilitator to the current No. 1 team in the country. His offense has been solid but it has been the defense that has helped the team win, shutting down guards Payton Pritchard and Nico Mannion so far this season. Few programs have done as well with transfers as the Bulldogs have, with both Woolridge and even Admon Gilder from Texas A&M being the latest examples.
https://bustingbrackets.com/2020/01/...9-20-season/9/
