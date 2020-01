Not the NBA but professional basketball players in places many pay to visit ....By agedude on January 2, 2020 12:51 amBeing a contrarian, I thought I change up the weekly Zags in the NBA article and have a look at those who aren’t in the NBA.If you’ve ever been to Stockholm, the island Djurgården may not ring a bell but the island’s sights the Vassa Museum and Skansen should. That’s where you’ll find Bryan Alberts playing and averaging 12.7 points per game. My guess is it’s a pretty good life.