Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ Portland - 01. 02. 2020

Zags take an 11 game road game winning streak to UP (who coincidentally have lost 11 straight to GU) for the WCC league opener for both squads. Since 2014-15, GU is 43-1 in WCC road games.
Time: 7:00pm PST
TV:
A.
KHQ / ROOT . Announcers: Barry Tompkins & Dan Belluomini
B.
WCC web site is showing the game will be streamed on Stadium's facebook page. See this link to the WCC sports page for video: https://wccsports.com/watch/?id=6117928042001
RADIO:
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
LIVE STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=285307
GU Press Packet Link: https://gozags.com/documents/2019/12/31//MBB16.pdf