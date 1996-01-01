-
Zags @ Portland: Head to Head
Happy 2020 everyone! The new year brings us to WCC play. After the Zags roflstomped most of their non-conference foes, the team will continue to have a target on their backs in conference play. Fortunately, this year's conference schedule provides a bit of a slow rollout of escalating talent at the start, since they won't see SMC or BYU until next month. It's also interesting to note that while in-conference opponents usually have a greater sense of the Zags, this year is a bit different in that there are so many newcomers. On the other hand, the WCC as a whole seems better than usual, with a good number of teams with winning records, and a fair number of wins against power conference teams.
The game at Portland (8-7) tomorrow kicks off the conference season:
The Pilots are riding a 4-game losing streak, and are ranked #277 on KenPom (#297 offense, #216 defense), which are nearly Detroit Mercy numbers. They play a slower pace (#222) and their SOS is really abhorrent (#341 out of 353 teams in Division I). It's hard to glean valid comparisons from the chart above, since Portland's SOS is so bad. They did lose @USC by only 11 though. Bart Torvik's site predicts a 19.5 point win for the Bulldogs.
The Zags really have a dream conference schedule at the start. In the next five games, they play, in order: #280 (Portland), #192 (Pepp), #179 (USD), #170 (LMU), #117 (SCU), before playing #14 BYU (Torvik numbers -- no last season bias).
Go Zags!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules