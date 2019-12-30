Thread: Can Gonzaga, Missouri State and/or South Dakota go unbeaten in conference play?

Can Gonzaga, Missouri State and/or South Dakota go unbeaten in conference play?

Charlie CremeESPN.comDec 30, 2019That three mid-majors are still in play to host NCAA tournament games as a top-four seed is one of the most intriguing storylines and one more example of how balanced this season is. The Bulldogs, Lady Bears and Coyotes enter January with a combined five losses and are all among the top 25 in the RPI. Missouri State (2) and Gonzaga (7) are in the top 10.All three are also big favorites to win their respective leagues, but it might take more than that to get into the top 16 come Selection Monday. For South Dakota, an undefeated run through the Summit League is a necessity. The Coyotes' résumé (it includes a loss to Missouri State) isn't as strong as the other two and the Summit is the weakest of the three conferences, so even wins within the league will begin to hurt South Dakota's RPI. Any loss along the way would be extremely detrimental.The Coyotes could very well run the table. Ciara Duffy and Hannah Sjerven might be the two best players in the conference, and chief rival South Dakota State is down this season. The Coyotes already have a 31-point win over Western Illinois to start league play. It will take 15 more nights like that to give South Dakota a chance at bringing NCAA tournament games to Vermillion.Gonzaga has nonconference wins over Purdue, Washington State and Missouri State, and its only blemish is an overtime loss at Stanford. If the same can be said at the end of the season, the Zags will finish among the committee's top-16 teams. They are far and away the best team in the WCC but will also get everyone's best shot. Portland already made things difficult on Gonzaga in the WCC opener on Sunday. Gonzaga might be able to afford one slipup, but going undefeated would make for a great résumé.Missouri State's task is the toughest. The Missouri Valley is a top-10-rated conference and Drake is another potential NCAA tournament team. Of course, going unbeaten with two or three wins over the Bulldogs would give the Bears two more quality victories to go with those over Minnesota, Oklahoma and South Dakota (the fact that the Bears played both the Zags and Coyotes was an underrated footnote to the season's first two months).Three mid-majors as tournament hosts would be unprecedented and isn't likely. But the fact that it's a conversation piece at this stage of the season is a boost to the sport and keeps more eyes on the races beyond the Power 5.