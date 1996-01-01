They dont hand out trophies for nonconference play, but the West Coast Conference earned some gold stars with its performance in the seasons first two months.The WCC posted a 102-47 mark for a 68.5 winning percentage, edging last years 100 wins and 67.1 percentage. The conference went 10-7 against the Pac-12. Six teams won at least 11 games and no other conference could match the WCCs four programs with 12 or more wins.But the same questions remain. Can anybody catch No. 1 Gonzaga? Can anybody break up the Big Three of GU, Saint Marys and BYU?