Pre-Game Media for Portland Game
There were a couple of articles tonight in the Spokesman. One is about the Portland game in particular and the other is more of a general article about the WCC.
Gonzaga-Portland key matchup: Isaiah White still a concern despite recent slump
West Coast Conference improving, but everybody including BYU and Saint Marys is still chasing Gonzaga
They dont hand out trophies for nonconference play, but the West Coast Conference earned some gold stars with its performance in the seasons first two months.
The WCC posted a 102-47 mark for a 68.5 winning percentage, edging last years 100 wins and 67.1 percentage. The conference went 10-7 against the Pac-12. Six teams won at least 11 games and no other conference could match the WCCs four programs with 12 or more wins.
But the same questions remain. Can anybody catch No. 1 Gonzaga? Can anybody break up the Big Three of GU, Saint Marys and BYU?
