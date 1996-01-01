Thread: Streaky Kispert.

I love having Kispert as a zag and he has surpassed my hopes and expectations for the year, but it’s amazing how stubborn we humans are with developing and repeating narratives.
For the last 2 years Zach Norvell was widely described as streaky or very streaky. I’m honestly unsure if those claims were ever supported by data.
But this year Kispert has scored 20 or over 4 times, and 6 or less 4 times.
Out of 15 games, he has just one game of shooting between 30% and 50% from 3pt range.
He has shot over 80% 4 times and under 20% 4 times.
Total feast or famine offense.
You can see his splits here.
I hope his streaky/hot games coincide with BYU and SMC and the later tourney rounds.