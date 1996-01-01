Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Streaky Kispert.

  Today, 08:23 PM
    LTownZag
    Streaky Kispert.

    I love having Kispert as a zag and he has surpassed my hopes and expectations for the year, but it’s amazing how stubborn we humans are with developing and repeating narratives.

    For the last 2 years Zach Norvell was widely described as streaky or very streaky. I’m honestly unsure if those claims were ever supported by data.

    But this year Kispert has scored 20 or over 4 times, and 6 or less 4 times.

    Out of 15 games, he has just one game of shooting between 30% and 50% from 3pt range.
    He has shot over 80% 4 times and under 20% 4 times.

    Total feast or famine offense.

    You can see his splits here.
    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb.../gamelog/9999/

    I hope his streaky/hot games coincide with BYU and SMC and the later tourney rounds.
  Today, 08:58 PM
    Markburn1
    Default

    I don’t need to research numbers for Norvell. He shot us in some games and shot us out of games. Sometimes he did both in the same game.
  Today, 09:30 PM
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Kispert very rarely takes bad shots, it seems to me. I can't remember the last time he did. Norvell took some terrible shots, and even some of the big ones he hit were of the "No, no, no... Yes!" variety, when my excitement for the made shot was preceded by angst that the shot was being taken. I thought of Norvell as a volume shooter and would not think of Kispert in that way, and I think that the statistics would bear that out. I trust Kispert's mid-range shot way more than Norvell's. I think Norvell was a craftier guy off the dribble and could finish in more ways around the rim. Prior to looking at the numbers, I also guessed that Norvell got to the free throw line more, but it was only one more time per game.

    After looking at the game logs, I guess I would say that Kispert had more bad shooting nights, but what probably makes Norvell stick out in my mind is that he had many games when he had double-digit 3-point attempts, and started out slow before hitting them in bunches. In the Creighton game he took 17(!), and although he hit a healthy percentage of those, and he started out ice cold (In the first half, he was 1/6 from three and didn't make that until 3 minutes before halftime (https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401083223)).

    Career comparison on sports-reference.com:
    Norvell: FG%: 44.4...FG3%: 37.0...FT%: 83.6...eFG%: 55.7...PER: 20.7...WS: 11.1
    Kispert: FG%: 46.3...FG3%: 38.1...FT%: 77.7...eFG%: 58.4...PER: 15.2...WS: 8.7 (his season numbers are better this year, aside from WS)
    ---
    PER= Player Efficiency Rating (complicated formula; as a matter of comparison, Brandon Clarke's PER was 37.2 last year)
    WS = Win Shares, which is an estimate of wins contributed by a player due to offense and defense
  Today, 09:31 PM
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    I don’t need to research numbers for Norvell. He shot us in some games and shot us out of games. Sometimes he did both in the same game.
    That sums up nicely the 30 minutes or so of research I just did...
