Don Larsen has passed away at 90
https://news.yahoo.com/larsen-threw-....tsrc=newsroom
My Don Larsen story...
Met he and his wife a few years ago in Coeur dAlene, ID at a health facility. I was with my Mother in law; we spent quite a bit of time talking, especially my MIL and his wife. It was a great time talking about their lives together, with very few baseball stories shared.
Fast forward two weeks, I end up receiving an personalized autographed ball from Don and Yogi Berra, an autographed 16 full color photo of the perfect game and an autographed 8 photo of the hug between him and Berra on the final pitch of the WS game.
It was a great time, and they were incredibly generous to me and my family.
RIP Don
