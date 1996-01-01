https://news.yahoo.com/larsen-threw-....tsrc=newsroom

My Don Larsen story...

Met he and his wife a few years ago in Coeur dAlene, ID at a health facility. I was with my Mother in law; we spent quite a bit of time talking, especially my MIL and his wife. It was a great time talking about their lives together, with very few baseball stories shared.

Fast forward two weeks, I end up receiving an personalized autographed ball from Don and Yogi Berra, an autographed 16 full color photo of the perfect game and an autographed 8 photo of the hug between him and Berra on the final pitch of the WS game.

It was a great time, and they were incredibly generous to me and my family.

RIP Don


