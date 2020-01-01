WCCHoops WBB Week 2 On Tap

Thursday, January 2

Saturday, January 4

Women's Basketball1/1/2020 10:50:19 AM- Gonzaga is ranked No. 17 in the AP and improves to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Polls this week.- Gonzaga comes in as a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme.- BYU head coach Jeff Judkins earned his 400th career victory in a Dec. 30 win at Pepperdine and is the all-time winningest mens or womens BYU basketball head coach.- Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 12th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 93.18 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,591 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance. The team has posted two sellouts so far this season.- The Zags enter the week on an 10-game winning streak, the ninth-longest active streak in the country. Additionally, Gonzaga has won its last 7 road/neutral site games, one of just nine teams in the country to win its last seven games away from home.- Santa Clara senior guard Tia Hay ranks No. 3 in the NCAA in free throw percentage at .944. She only sits behind Alexis Brown of Georgia Southern (.972) and Eva Hodgson of William & Mary (.945).- BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 2 on the active Division I blocks per game list with a 3.52 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 5 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 243. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 7 of the active career total blocks list.- Pepperdine's Barbara Sitanggan is No. 14 on the active Division I career free throw percentage list with a .822 career mark from the charity stripe.- Pacific junior Valerie Higgins had a near-triple-double in an 84-61 win at USF (12/30) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals. Her nine thefts rank No. 7 in the NCAA this season, two shy of the NCAA single-game high off 11. Higgins is also the lone WCC student-athlete to earn two WCC Player of the Week nods this year.- Pacific's Valerie Higgins repeated as the WCC Player of the Week.Portland at San Diego - WCC Network - 6 p.m.Gonzaga at BYU - BYUtv - 6 p.m.Pepperdine at Saint Marys - WCC Network - 6:30 p.m.LMU at Pacific - WCC Network - 7 p.m.Portland at BYU - BYUtv - 1 p.m.LMU at Saint Marys - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Gonzaga at San Diego - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Santa Clara at San Francisco - WCC Network - 2 p.m.Pepperdine at Pacific - WCC Network - 4 p.m.