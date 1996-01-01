-
Lack of Out of Town Pregame Pictures/Comments
Has anybody else noticed that the GU Wbb twitter page, Instagram page and Facebook page have not been including pictures of the team boarding the plane, travel pictures, pictures of the day before practice and team pictures of the team enjoying various activities the day before the game, etc. The team has been sharing these types of pictures for several years.
Obviously, it is the team's decision on what, if any pictures, are to be shared, but it has been kind of nice to share their out of town activities with their fans back in Spokane. Any reason for not sharing the pictures this year?
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules